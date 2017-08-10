Argonaut Gold Inc (AR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc :Argonaut Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results; narrows range of production guidance to upper end.Q2 earnings per share $0.04.Argonaut Gold Inc qtrly ‍revenue $42.5 million versus $39.1​ million.Argonaut Gold Inc qtrly ‍production of 29,730 gold equivalent ounces versus 29,237​ gold equivalent ounces.Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍San Agustin remains on schedule for first gold production during Q3 2017​.Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍San Agustin "is tracking under budget and poised to contribute to overall 2017 production during Q4"​.Argonaut Gold Inc - for 2017, ‍"guiding to upper end of its full year guidance range to between 122,000 and 130,000 GEOs​".Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍"company expects Q3 to provide its lowest quarterly production for the year"​.Argonaut-‍Q4 expected to provide highest quarterly production during 2017, as full crushing capacity is brought back online at San Agustin by end of Q3​.Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍company's capital budget for 2017 is approximately $104 million​.

Argonaut Gold reports Q1 EPS $0.07

May 9 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc :Argonaut Gold Inc announces Q1 operating and financial results.Q1 earnings per share $0.07.Says revenue for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $44.5 million, an increase from $35.3 million for three months ended March 31, 2016.Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $34.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Reiterates its 2017 production guidance and cost guidance.

Argonaut Gold announces C$40 mln bought deal financing

Argonaut Gold Inc : Argonaut Gold Inc announces c$40 million bought deal financing . Has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO capital markets . Net proceeds of offering will be used for acquisition of properties adjacent to El Castillo mine .Underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 16.7 million common shares at a price of c$2.40 per common share.

ARGONAUT GOLD ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FRESNILLO MINERAL CONCESSION ADJACENT TO EL CASTILLO MINE

Argonaut Gold Inc : ARGONAUT GOLD ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KEY FRESNILLO MINERAL CONCESSION ADJACENT TO THE EL CASTILLO MINE . UNDER TERMS OF TRANSACTION, ARGONAUT HAS AGREED TO PAY EL AGUILA CASH CONSIDERATION OF $26 MILLION, . ACQUISITION OF SAN JUAN CONCESSION HAS POTENTIAL TO POSITIVELY IMPACT CO'S PRODUCTION PROFILE .PARTIES ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WHEREBY PORTIONS OF OTHER ADJACENT CONCESSIONS MAY BE USED BY ARGONAUT FOR LEACH PADS, PONDS, OVERBURDEN SITES.

Argonaut Gold sees 2017 consolidated geo production 115,000 - 130,000

Argonaut Gold Inc : Argonaut Gold announces three-year production outlook; provides updated mineral reserves and resources . Argonaut Gold Inc - sees 2017 consolidated geo production 115,000 - 130,000; 2018 consolidated geo production 155,000 - 170,000 .Argonaut Gold - under 3-year production outlook, goal is to achieve annual all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold at or below $950.

Argonaut Gold announces Q3 financial results and management change

Argonaut Gold Inc : Argonaut Gold Inc - Production of 26,322 GEOS in Q3 . Argonaut Gold Inc - In 2016, company plans to produce between 115,000 and 120,000 GEOS . Argonaut Gold Inc - Adjustment to 2016 production guidance is due to lower than anticipated production during Q3 . Argonaut Gold Inc - Plans to invest a total of $37-$39 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016 . Argonaut Gold announces third quarter 2016 financial results and management change . Q3 earnings per share $0.00 .Q3 revenue $35 million versus $32.1 million.

Argonaut Gold Inc : Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says in 2016, company plans to produce between 115,000 and 120,000 GEOS . Says exploration and other capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to amount to approximately $5 million . Argonaut Gold announces third quarter 2016 financial results and management change . Q3 earnings per share $0.00 .Q3 revenue $35 million versus $32.1 million.

Argonaut Gold reports fatality at mine in Mexico

Argonaut Gold Inc : Argonaut Gold reports incident at the El Castillo mine in Durango, Mexico . Employee of its Mexican subsidiary Minexson S.A. de C.V was fatality injured as a result of an incident on Sunday, September 25, 2016 . Company is fully cooperating with an investigation led by Department of Labour .El Castillo operation has not been suspended at this time and a suspension of operations is not anticipated.

Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc : Argonaut gold announces second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 revenue $39.1 million . Q2 earnings per share $0.00 . Qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share $0.02 . Plans to invest a total of $34 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016 . "at operations,q2 production did not meet expectations due to mine sequencing leading to more sulphide" . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly production of 29,237 geos .Qtrly geos sold 31,230 versus 36,547 last year.

Federal court of appeals issued "favourable" ruling on Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc :Federal court of appeals issued "favourable" ruling about its federal lawsuit arising from denial of EIA for San Antonio project.