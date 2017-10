Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aurelius sells Regain Polymers to Imerys

Sept 6 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA ::DGAP-NEWS: AURELIUS SELLS REGAIN POLYMERS TO IMERYS.‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP PURCHASE PRICE CONFIDENTIAL​.

Aurelius H1 ‍EBITDA for combined group at EUR 303.0 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA ::H1 ‍TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 2,282.9 MILLION (+66% OVER H1 2016)​.H1 ‍EBITDA FOR COMBINED GROUP AT EUR 303.0 MILLION (+ 204% OVER H1 2016)​.H1 ‍OPERATING EBITDA OF GROUP COMPANIES AT EUR 75.7 MILLION (+59% OVER H1 2016)​.‍RECORD EARNINGS EXPECTED FOR 2017; OUTLOOK IS STILL VERY POSITIVE​.‍WE NOW ANTICIPATE AN EBITDA FOR COMBINED GROUP OF MORE THAN EUR 650 MILLION - CHAIRMAN​.

Aurelius closes sale of compressor manufacturer SECOP to Nidec-Group

Aug 1 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA ::DGAP-NEWS: AURELIUS SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES SALE OF COMPRESSOR MANUFACTURER SECOP TO THE NIDEC-GROUP.‍TRANSACTION TO HAVE POSITIVE EFFECT OF APPROX. EUR 100 MILLION ON AURELIUS' 2017 EBITDA FOR COMBINED GROUP IN Q3 OF 2017​.‍NOW EXPECTS THAT EBITDA OF OVERALL GROUP IN FULL YEAR 2107 WILL RISE TO MORE THAN EUR 650 MILLION​.

Aurelius starts share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 50 mln

July 18 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA :DGAP-ADHOC: AURELIUS IS STARTING A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 50 MILLION.IT IS PLANNED TO BUY BACK UP A TOTAL OF UP TO 1.1 MILLION OF COMPANY'S SHARES.

Aurelius acquires Danish do-it-yourself retail chain Silvan

July 10 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA ::DGAP-NEWS: AURELIUS ACQUIRES DANISH DO-IT-YOURSELF RETAIL CHAIN SILVAN .TRANSACTION IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN Q3 OF 2017.

Aurelius: ‍sale of Getronics Group with positive effect on EBITDA in Q3​

July 7 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA ::‍SALE OF GETRONICS GROUP WITH POSITIVE EFFECT ON EBITDA FOR COMBINED GROUP OF C. EUR 160 MILLION IN Q3 2017​.

Aurelius executive board raises earnings forecast for 2017

July 6 (Reuters) - Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa :Executive board of Aurelius raises earnings forecast for the current business year 2017.Transaction will presumably have a positive effect on Aurelius' 2017 EBITDA for combined group of approx. EUR 160 million.Board expects to end business year 2017 with EBITDA for the combined group of more than EUR 650 million.

Aurelius sells Getronics Group

July 6 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA ::AURELIUS SELLS GETRONICS GROUP.SALES PRICE IS EUR 220 MILLION (ENTERPRISE VALUE).IS SELLING ITS SUBSIDIARY GETRONICS TO BOTTEGA INVESTCO S.À R.L..

Aurelius Equity Opportunities adjustments to convertible bonds due 2020​

June 22 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA ::‍ADJUSTMENTS TO CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2020​.CONVERSION PRICE HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO EUR 48.1212 (FROM PREVIOUSLY EUR 51.0948).‍CONVERSION RATIO HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO 2,078.0861 (FROM PREVIOUSLY 1,957.1463)​.

Aurelius Equity Opportunities sees 2017 EBITDA to exceed 500 million euros threshold​

June 21 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA ::‍RECORD YEAR 2017 EXPECTED: EBITDA SHOULD EXCEED EUR500 MILLION THRESHOLD​.