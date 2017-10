Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for esomeprazole magnesium DR capsules OTC

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :Says ‍received final approval from U.S. FDA to manufacture esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release capsules OTC, 20mg​.Says ‍product will be launched immediately​.

India's Aurobindo Pharma June-qtr consol profit down about 11 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 5.19 billion rupees versus 5.85 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 5.67 billion rupees.June quarter consol net sales 36.21 billion rupees versus 37.05 billion rupees last year.

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate tablets

July 19 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate tablets.Says product is being launched immediately.Drug indicated for control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drug for treating chronic kidney disease

June 15 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :Aurobindo Pharma - receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Oral Suspension.Aurobindo Pharma - product is being launched immediately.Aurobindo Pharma - drug used for treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease.

U.S. FDA says approves first generic versions of Strattera

May 30 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :U.S. Food and Drug Administration says approved first generic versions of Strattera for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in pediatric, adult patients‍​.U.S. FDA says Apotex, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained approval to market Atomoxetine in multiple strengths.

Aurobindo Pharma expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another 4 qtrs - exec

May 30 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :Exec says expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another four quarters.Exec says price erosion in U.S. here to stay; only the fittest, with a broad number of drug applications will survive..

Aurobindo Pharma says US FDA issued form 483 with 6 observations for unit-III

April 19 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :Clarifies on news item "US FDA issues 5-6 'largely procedural' observations to Aurobindo Pharma's Unit-III".Says have been issued a form 483 with 6 observations.Observations are all on procedural improvements.Says none of observations related to data integrity.

Aurobindo Pharma gets FDA nod for generic drug to treat HIV-1 infection

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd : Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic Epzicom tablets . Says product being launched immediately .Says tablets intented to treat HIV-1 infection.

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for Meropenem injection

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd : Says co gets USFDA approval for Meropenem injection . Meropenem injection is a generic equivalent of Astrazeneca Pharma's Merrem injection .Drug indicated to treat complicated skin & skin structure infections, complicated intra-abdominal infections & bacterial meningitis.

Aurobindo Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Reckitt Benckiser’s Mucinex DM tablets

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd : Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide . Says the product will be launched in Q1FY18. . guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide extended-release tablets are AB rated generic equivalent of Reckitt Benckiser’S Mucinex DM tablets .Guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide extended-release tablets helps loosen mucus and phlegm, and thin out bronchial secretions.