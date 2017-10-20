Arcelik AS (ARCLK.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arcelik Q3 net profit drops to 256.2 million lira

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ARCELIK AS ::Q3 NET PROFIT OF 256.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 262.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .Q3 REVENUE OF 5.44 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.08 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .SEES C.25% REVENUE GROWTH IN TRY IN 2017‍​.SEES C.10% 2017 EBITDA MARGIN (PREVIOUS C.10.5%).SEES C.11% LONG TERM EBITDA MARGIN.

Arcelik Q2 net profit falls to 256.6 million lira

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ARCELIK ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 5.06 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.96 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 256.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 652.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.EXPECTS C.25% 2017 REVENUE GROWTH IN TRY (PREVIOUS >20%).EXPECTS C.10.5% 2017 EBITDA MARGIN (PREVIOUS C.11%) AND C. 11% LONG TERM EBITDA MARGIN.

Arcelik Q1 net profit at 240.3 mln lira, up 54 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Arcelik AS ::Q1 net profit of 240.3 million lira ($67.15 million) versus 155.7 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 4.63 billion lira versus 3.53 billion lira year ago.Sees more than 20 percent growth in revenue in Turkish Lira in 2017.Sees 2017 EBITDA margin at c. 11 percent‍​.

S&P affirms Arcelik's rating as BB+, outlook as stable

April 24 (Reuters) - Arcelik AS ::S&P has affirmed Arcelik's corporate credit rating as BB+ and outlook as stable.

Arcelik proposes 0.535 lira/shr dividend for FY 2016

Arcelik AS : Said on Monday that proposes gross 0.63 lira ($0.1735) net 0.535 lira per share dividend for FY 2016 .To pay dividend on April 5.

Arcelik expects 2017 revenue growth over 20 pct in Turkish Lira

Arcelik AS : Sees 2017 revenue growth over 20 percent in Turkish Lira . Sees 2017 EBITDA margin around 11 percent . Sees white goods market volume growth in Turkey at 3 percent and 2 percent international markets .Sees long term EBITDA margin at around 11 percent.

Arcelik 2016 net profit rises to 1.30 billion lira

Arcelik AS : FY 2016 net profit of 1.30 billion lira ($353.33 million) versus 891.1 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 16.10 billion lira versus 14.2 billion lira year ago.

Arcelik to demerge domestic operations except R&D and production into Arcelik Pazarlama

Arcelik AS : Said on Tuesday that decided to carry out company's domestic operations other than R&D and production activities through a separate legal entity by partial demerger . To transfer all assets and liabilities of dealer management, advertising and sponsorship activities, inventory and stock management, logistics management, guarantee service management, installation and service activities in the balance sheet without compromising the integrity of the business into Arçelik Pazarlama . To have 100 percent ownership in Arçelik Pazarlama .Partial demerger operations to be performed on the basis of company's financial statements dated 30.06.2016.

Arcelik unit Arctic applies for incentive certificate for a factory investment

Arcelik AS : Unit based in Romania Arctic applies to authorities to receive incentive certificate for 105.8 million euros facility investment . Unit sees to receive 36.1 million euros cash incentive for the 105.8 million euros facility investment which has a production capacity of 2 million washing machines .Depending on the receipt of the incentive the investment project is planned to be started on January 2017 and finalised on September 2019.

S&P affirms Arcelik's rating at BB+, outlook stable

Arcelik AS :S&P affirms Arcelik's credit note at BB+, outlook stable.