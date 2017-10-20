Edition:
Arcelik AS (ARCLK.IS)

ARCLK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

22.46TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.16TL (-0.71%)
Prev Close
22.62TL
Open
22.64TL
Day's High
22.78TL
Day's Low
22.46TL
Volume
2,253,531
Avg. Vol
1,505,669
52-wk High
27.46TL
52-wk Low
19.45TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arcelik Q3 net profit drops to 256.2 million lira
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 11:11am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ARCELIK AS ::Q3 NET PROFIT OF 256.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 262.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .Q3 REVENUE OF 5.44 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.08 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .SEES C.25% REVENUE GROWTH IN TRY IN 2017‍​.SEES C.10% 2017 EBITDA MARGIN (PREVIOUS C.10.5%).SEES C.11% LONG TERM EBITDA MARGIN.  Full Article

Arcelik Q2 net profit falls to 256.6 million lira
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:25am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ARCELIK ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 5.06 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.96 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 256.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 652.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.EXPECTS C.25% 2017 REVENUE GROWTH IN TRY (PREVIOUS >20%).EXPECTS C.10.5% 2017 EBITDA MARGIN (PREVIOUS C.11%) AND C. 11% LONG TERM EBITDA MARGIN.  Full Article

Arcelik Q1 net profit at 240.3 mln lira, up 54 pct
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 11:34am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Arcelik AS ::Q1 net profit of 240.3 million lira ($67.15 million) versus 155.7 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 4.63 billion lira versus 3.53 billion lira year ago.Sees more than 20 percent growth in revenue in Turkish Lira in 2017.Sees 2017 EBITDA margin at c. 11 percent‍​.  Full Article

S&P affirms Arcelik's rating as BB+, outlook as stable
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 01:36am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Arcelik AS ::S&P has affirmed Arcelik's corporate credit rating as BB+ and outlook as stable.  Full Article

Arcelik proposes 0.535 lira/shr dividend for FY 2016
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 01:12am EST 

Arcelik AS : Said on Monday that proposes gross 0.63 lira ($0.1735) net 0.535 lira per share dividend for FY 2016 .To pay dividend on April 5.  Full Article

Arcelik expects 2017 revenue growth over 20 pct in Turkish Lira
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 10:24am EST 

Arcelik AS : Sees 2017 revenue growth over 20 percent in Turkish Lira . Sees 2017 EBITDA margin around 11 percent . Sees white goods market volume growth in Turkey at 3 percent and 2 percent international markets .Sees long term EBITDA margin at around 11 percent.  Full Article

Arcelik 2016 net profit rises to 1.30 billion lira
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 10:12am EST 

Arcelik AS : FY 2016 net profit of 1.30 billion lira ($353.33 million) versus 891.1 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 16.10 billion lira versus 14.2 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Arcelik to demerge domestic operations except R&D and production into Arcelik Pazarlama
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 03:17am EDT 

Arcelik AS : Said on Tuesday that decided to carry out company's domestic operations other than R&D and production activities through a separate legal entity by partial demerger . To transfer all assets and liabilities of dealer management, advertising and sponsorship activities, inventory and stock management, logistics management, guarantee service management, installation and service activities in the balance sheet without compromising the integrity of the business into Arçelik Pazarlama . To have 100 percent ownership in Arçelik Pazarlama .Partial demerger operations to be performed on the basis of company's financial statements dated 30.06.2016.  Full Article

Arcelik unit Arctic applies for incentive certificate for a factory investment
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 11:03am EDT 

Arcelik AS : Unit based in Romania Arctic applies to authorities to receive incentive certificate for 105.8 million euros facility investment . Unit sees to receive 36.1 million euros cash incentive for the 105.8 million euros facility investment which has a production capacity of 2 million washing machines .Depending on the receipt of the incentive the investment project is planned to be started on January 2017 and finalised on September 2019.  Full Article

S&P affirms Arcelik's rating at BB+, outlook stable
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 09:49am EDT 

Arcelik AS :S&P affirms Arcelik's credit note at BB+, outlook stable.  Full Article

BRIEF-Arcelik Q2 net profit falls to 256.6 million lira

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 5.06 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.96 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

