Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aecon Group hired advisers to explore sale - Bloomberg

Aug 25 (Reuters) - :Canadian construction firm Aecon hired advisers to explore sale - Bloomberg, citing sources.

Aecon reports Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.01

July 27 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc :Aecon reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.01.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Aecon Group Inc - ‍revenue for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $686 million compared to $839 million in Q2 of 2016​.Aecon Group Inc - ‍Backlog as at June 30, 2017 of $4.4 billion compares to backlog of $4.4 billion as at end of Q1​.Aecon Group Inc - New contract awards of $686 million were booked in Q2 of 2017.Q2 revenue view c$734.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aecon reports qtrly loss per share $0.32

May 8 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc :Aecon reports first quarter 2017 results.Aecon Group Inc- Backlog as at March 31, 2017 of $4.4 billion compares to backlog of $4.2 billion as at December 31, 2016.Aecon Group Inc says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $675 million compared to $691 million in Q1 of 2016.Qtrly loss per share $0.32.Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Aecon Group Inc- Overall revenue expectations for 2017 are for flat to modestly lower volume.Q1 revenue view C$658.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Aecon Group Inc- Expect first half of 2017 to be weaker than second half of 2017 due to seasonality of Aecon's work.

Aecon reports Q4 adj earnings per share of $0.43

Aecon Group Inc : Aecon reports 2016 results including record revenue of $3.2 billion and increase in annual dividend . Backlog as at Dec 31, 2016 of $4,204 million compares to backlog of $3,261 million as at December 31, 2015 . Board of directors approved an increase in annual dividend to 50 cents per share from 46 cents per share . " Overall outlook for 2017 remains generally positive" . Qtrly earnings per share - diluted $0.43 .Qtrly adjusted earnings per share – diluted $0.43.

Aecon reports Q2 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion

Aecon Group Inc : Aecon reports second quarter 2016 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Qtrly revenue $839.3 million versus $667.3 million . Backlog as at June 30, 2016 of $4.9 billion, 89 per cent higher than backlog of $2.6 billion as at June 30, 2015 . New contract awards of $1.1 billion were booked in q2 of 2016, compared to $469 million in Q2 of 2015 .Says new contract awards of $1.1 billion were booked in Q2 of 2016, compared to $469 million in Q2 of 2015.