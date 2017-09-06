Aareal Bank AG (ARLG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aareal Bank successfully places $625 mln mortgage pfandbrief

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank Ag :Says successfully places usd 625 million mortgage pfandbrief on capital market.Says benchmark bond was issued with a coupon of 1.875 % and will be payable on maturity on 15 september 2020.Says issue price was 99.666 %. Thus, pfandbrief has a 1.991 % yield.Says since issue met with strong interest from national and international investors, order book volume exceeded usd 1 billion.

Aareal Bank CEO says job cuts to affect entire group

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank CEO during conference call:Says cannot yet say how many jobs will go, talks with works council ongoing.Says planned headcount reduction affects entire group.Says can neither confirm nor deny that close to 100 jobs are to go.Says will look at Deutsche Hypo, but that doesn't mean we'll buy it.Further company coverage: ARLG.DE.

Aareal Bank affirms full-year outlook for 2017

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank Ag :Outlook for 2017 affirmed.Second-quarter operating profit 109 million euro versus 120 million euro year ago.Second-quarter net profit 62 million euro.Consolidated operating profit of 109 million euros.Anticipates consolidated operating profit of between 310 million euros and 350 million euros.

Aareal Bank: WestImmo to become loan servicing entity within Aareal Bank Group

July 3 (Reuters) - AAREAL BANK AG ::WESTIMMO TO BECOME LOAN SERVICING ENTITY WITHIN AAREAL BANK GROUP.WESTIMMO WILL OPERATE UNDER NAME OF "WESTDEUTSCHE IMMOBILIEN SERVICING AG".WESTIMMO WILL NO LONGER CONDUCT ITS OWN BANKING ACTIVITIES, AND WILL FOCUS ON SERVICING OF PROPERTY LOANS.

Aareal says North America portfolio should grow to 6-6.5 bln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank on conference call:Says North America portfolio should grow to 6-6.5 billion eur.

Aareal Bank affirms raised guidance after Q1 results

May 11 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG :Remains on course, following solid start into the new year.Increased full-year outlook affirmed.Consistently pursuing our strategic priorities, making good progress.Net interest income for Q1 was eur 164 million.Consolidated operating profit totalled eur 71 million for quarter under review.Consolidated net income was eur 47 million.Will focus on further expediting investments for future during current year.

Aareal Bank says raises 2017 outlook, shares rise

April 20 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG :dgap-adhoc: Aareal bank group: reversal of provisions set aside within the scope of the acquisition of corealcredit bank AG.Raises its consolidated operating profit forecast for current year from between eur 260 and eur 300 million to a range between eur 310 to eur 350 million.Earnings per share forecast for 2017 financial year is raised from between eur 2.45 and eur 2.90 to eur 2.85 and eur 3.30.Shares extend gains, now up 1.5 percent after raises outlook.

Aareal Bank heads for year-on-year rise in Q1 new business - CEO

Aareal Bank CEO : Says it looks like new business in Q1 will be better than a year earlier . Says doesn't believe company needs to increase further Tier 1 ratio of 15.7 percent . Says would be able to fulfil Basel IV from day one, even without fresh capital Further company coverage: [ARLG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Aareal Bank sees 2017 operating profit of 260-300 mln euros

Aareal Bank AG : Says posts very good results for the financial year 2016 - proposes dividend increase from eur 1.65 to eur 2.00 per share . FY operating profit 366 million eur . Says net income of eur 234 million (2015 adjusted: eur 224 million) . Says new business of eur 9.2 billion remains on a high level - stable margins, thanks to flexible allocation of new business to attractive markets . Says expects consolidated operating profit to remain strong, in a demanding environment . Says sees 2017 consolidated net interest income declining to between eur 620 million and eur 660 million .Says expects good consolidated operating profit in a range between eur 260 million and eur 300 million.

Aareal Bank Q2 oper profit rises 52 pct to 120 mln euros

Aareal Bank Ag : news: aareal bank group remains on course during the second quarter of 2016 (news with additional features) . New structured property financing business amounts to eur 3.5 billion during q2 - nearly four times previous quarter's figure . Aareal bank group remains on course during q2 of 2016 . Consolidated operating profit of eur 120 million for period between april and june . Full-Year outlook for 2016 affirmed: aareal bank anticipates consolidated operating profit of between eur 300 million and eur 330 million Further company coverage: [ARLG.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).