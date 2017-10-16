Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Astral Foods sees FY HEPS up between 80-100 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd ::ASTRAL FOODS LTD - EXPECTS HEPS FOR YEAR ENDED SEPT 30 2017 WILL REFLECT AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 80% AND 100% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS COMPARABLE PERIOD​.‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 1 ,737 AND 1,930 CENTS PER SHARE VERSUS 965 CENTS PER SHARE​ YEAR AGO.ASTRAL FOODS - ‍FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO FACT NO FURTHER LOSSES WERE INCURRED AS RESULT OF OUTBREAK OF AVIAN INFLUENZA FOR REMAINDER OF FY 2017.

Astral Foods FY HEPS to be at least 1,592 cents per share

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd ::ASTRAL FOODS - ‍RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW A MATERIAL TURNAROUND COMPARED TO THOSE OF SEPTEMBER 2016​.HEPS FOR YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST 65% UP ON RESULTS FOR PREVIOUS YEAR.FY HEPS TO BE AT LEAST 1 592 CENTS PER SHARE (2016: 965 CENTS PER SHARE).

Astral Foods says avian influenza infection spread to other sheds on farm

Aug 24 (Reuters) - ASTRAL FOODS LTD ::INFECTION OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA HAS SPREAD TO OTHER SHEDS ON FARM.FARM REMAINS UNDER QUARANTINE AND ASTRAL HAS DEPOPULATED AFFECTED SHEDS.CONTINGENCY PLANS HAVE ENSURED CONTINUED SUPPLY OF HATCHING EGGS AND BROILER DAY OLD CHICKS TO BROILER FARMS.TO DATE COST OF MOST RECENT OUTBREAK, TOGETHER WITH COST OF FIRST OUTBREAK AT VILLIERS THAT OCCURRED IN JUNE 2017, AMOUNTS TO R50 MILLION.INFECTION HAS IMPACTED BREEDING STOCK AND NOT BROILER BIRDS DESTINED FOR MEAT PRODUCTION.OUTBREAKS WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON BROILER SUPPLY TO ASTRAL'S POULTRY PROCESSING PLANTS OR SUPPLY OF CHICKEN TO MARKET.

Astral Foods details financial impact from H5N8 bird flu outbreak

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd ::‍Direct cost impact of outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 at one breeding site amounted to approximately R25 million.Second outbreak isolated, confirmed on Aug 1 in one poultry shed on breeding farm consisting of 48 poultry sheds in Standerton area.Financial impact to date of this second outbreak is still limited.Possible future costs cannot be determined as it depends on whether outbreak will spread further.Is not foreseen at this stage that this incident will impact broiler supply to processing plants or supply of chicken to market.

Astral Foods says revenue for six months to March down 0.5 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Limited ::Headline earnings for six months ended 31 march 2017 at r138 million was down on r299 million for previous year.Revenue for six months decreased marginally by 0,5% to r5 795 million,.Board has declared an interim dividend of 180 cents per share.

Astral Foods sees HEPS for six months to March 31 down 50-60 pct

Astral Foods Limited : Heps for six months ending 31 march 2017 will reflect a decrease of between 50 pct and 60 pct .Heps is expected to be between 387 cents and 310 cents.

Astral Foods says T Delport has resigned as managing director

Astral Foods Limited :T Delport has tendered his resignation as managing director.

Astral Foods sees HEPS for six month to March down not more than 75 pct

Astral Foods Ltd :EPS and HEPS for six months to March 2017 is expected to be at least 194 cents per share (2016: EPS 777 cents per share and HEPS 774 cents per share)..

Astral Foods full-year HEPS falls 52.1 pct

Astral Foods Ltd : Audited Summary Consolidated Results And Dividend Declaration . FY external revenue increased by 6.1 pct to R11.954 billion . Decrease in headline earnings from R780 million for previous year, to R373 million for 2016 financial year . FY basic headline earnings per share down 52.1 percent to 965 cents . Group's operating profit decreased by 50.1 pct to R549 million .Declared a final dividend of 100 cents per share.

Astral Foods says planned production cutbacks to hurt workforce

Astral Foods Ltd : In Q3, feed costs have continued to escalate following impact that drought had on local maize crop . Impact of planned production cutbacks will unfortunately negatively impact on labour force due to reduction in hours to be worked .No guidance of impact of above on results for year can be given at this point in time.