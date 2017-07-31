bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

bet-at-home.com confirms FY outlook

July 31 (Reuters) - BET AT HOME COM AG ::DGAP-NEWS: BET-AT-HOME.COM AG: SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2017.GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED.H1 ‍GROSS BETTING AND GAMING REVENUE UP 17.5% TO EUR 76.8 MILLION​.‍EBITDA OF EUR 17.4 MILLION IN H1 2017 - THEREOF EUR 12.4 MILLION IN Q2 2017​.H1 ‍NET BETTING AND GAMING REVENUE THEREFORE INCREASED BY 15.9% TO EUR 61.5 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 53.1 MILLION)​.IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) THEREFORE AMOUNTED TO EUR 17.2 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 9.6 MILLION).

Bet At Home Q1 EBIT down at 4.6 mln euros

May 2 (Reuters) - Bet At Home Com AG ::Gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 23.0% in the first quarter of 2017.Guidance for full year 2017 confirmed.Q1 gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 23.0% to 37.2 million euros ($40.58 million).Q1 EBIT amounted to 4.6 million euros, thus 2.6 million euros down year-on-year (Q1 2016: 7.3 million euros).Q1 net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by 20.2% to 29.4 million euros (Q1 2016: 24.5 million euros)..In Q1 of 2017, earnings before taxes (EBT) therefore amounted to 4.9 million euros(Q1 2016: 7.9 million euros).

Bet At Home Com plans to pay dividend of 7.50 euros/shr

Bet At Home Com AG : Plans to pay dividend of 7.50 euros ($7.91)per share .Ordinary dividend of 2.50 euros per share (fy 2015: 2.25 euros) and an extraordinary dividend of 5.00 euros per share.

bet-at-home.com FY consolidated profit up to EUR 31.0 mln

bet-at-home.com AG : FY gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 14.0 percent to 138.7 million euros ($147.41 million) . FY earnings before taxes increased by 3.5 percent, reaching 34.1 million euros . FY EBITDA amounted to 33.0 million euros, which means that it was 1.3 million euros higher than comparative value from previous period (FY 2015: 31.7 million euros) . FY EBIT increased by 1.1 million euros, to level of 31.9 million euros (FY 2015: 30.8 million euros) . FY consolidated profit for 2016 increased to 31.0 million euros (FY 2015: 30.7 million euros) . FY net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by 12.5 percent to 112.9 million euros (FY 2015: 100.3 million euros) . Expects gross betting and gaming revenue amounting to 144 million euros in 2017 fiscal year .Assumes EBITDA to reach a level between 34 million and 38 million euros in 2017.

Bet-at-home.com H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 15.2 pct at EUR 65.4 million

Bet-at-home.com AG : Significant revenue growth in H1 2016 - positive EBITDA continues in Q2 2016 . Financial income increased to 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million) during first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 1.0 million euros) . Company generated 9.0 million euros of EBITDA during first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 16.0 million euros) . Expects EBITDA to reach a level of about 30.0 million euros in 2016 fiscal year . H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 15.2 pct to 65.4 million euros . EBIT during first six months of 2016 financial year amounted to 8.5 million euros, 7.0 million euros below prior-year equivalent figure, as expected (H1 2015: 15.5 million euros) . H1 net betting and gaming revenue grew by 13.9 pct to 53.1 million euros as a result (H1 2015: 46.6 million euros) .Assumes growth in gross betting and gaming revenue in 2016 fiscal year of 10 pct to reach 134.0 million euros.

bet-at-home: replacement of shares by majority shareholder

Bet At Home Com AG : Replacement of shares by the majority shareholder . Betclic Everest Group SAS, majority shareholder, notified of its intention to replace up to 350,000 shares, corresponding to approx. 10 pct of bet-at-home.com AG's share capital, with institutional investors within scope of a structured process . Betclic Everest Group announced that it intends to continue supporting development of bet-at-home.com AG and remain its majority shareholder .There are no existing plans to sell further shares of bet-at-home.com AG.

bet-at-home says extraordinary dividend planned for 2016

bet-at-home AG : Annual General Meeting approves proposed resolutions for dividend and share split - segment change in the regulated market (prime standard) is sought - extraordinary dividend planned for 2016 . Total dividend of EUR 10 to EUR 15 (gross) per share, based on thecurrent total number of 3,509,000 shares, shall be distributed .Management board currently assumes that segment change could be done in current fiscal year 2016.

Bet at Home Com AG confirms FY 2016 outlook

Bet at Home Com AG:For FY 2016, management board still expects EBITDA at level of about 30.0 million euros.

Bet at Home Com AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

Bet at Home Com AG:Dividend proposal for 2015 of 4.50 euros ($5)(previous year 1.20 euros)​.

Bet at Home Com gives FY 2016 EBITDA outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Bet at Home Com AG:For FY 2016, management board expects from a current perspective an EBITDA at level of about 30.0 million euros​.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 29.50 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.