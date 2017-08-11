Edition:
Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)

ARTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

898.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.95 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
Rs888.95
Open
Rs895.00
Day's High
Rs904.90
Day's Low
Rs889.90
Volume
6,910
Avg. Vol
54,210
52-wk High
Rs1,039.70
52-wk Low
Rs653.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Aarti Industries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 07:07am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aarti Industries Ltd :June quarter net profit 630.5 million rupees versus profit of 825.1 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.92 billion rupees versus 7.36 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Aarti Industries signs 40 bln rupees agri deal
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 01:59am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Aarti Industries Ltd :Says aarti industries limited signs INR 40 billion multi-year deal.Says deal with a global agri co for supply of high value agrochemical intermediary.  Full Article

Aarti Industries Dec-qtr profit up about 20 pct
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 06:55am EST 

Aarti Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 727.2 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 7.70 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 604 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 7.45 billion rupees.  Full Article

Aarti Industries to consider share buy-back
Monday, 10 Oct 2016 01:38am EDT 

Aarti Industries Ltd :Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares.  Full Article

Aarti Industries March-quarter profit rises
Friday, 6 May 2016 05:19am EDT 

Aarti Industries Ltd : March-quarter net profit 696 million rupees versus 527.6 mln rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 6.86 billion rupees versus 6.68 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Aarti Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 05:42am EDT 

Aarti Industries Ltd:Declared third interim dividend at the rate of 3.50 Indian rupees (70%) per share for the financial year 2015-2016.  Full Article

