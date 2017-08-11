Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Aarti Industries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aarti Industries Ltd :June quarter net profit 630.5 million rupees versus profit of 825.1 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.92 billion rupees versus 7.36 billion rupees last year.

Aarti Industries signs 40 bln rupees agri deal

June 15 (Reuters) - Aarti Industries Ltd :Says aarti industries limited signs INR 40 billion multi-year deal.Says deal with a global agri co for supply of high value agrochemical intermediary.

Aarti Industries Dec-qtr profit up about 20 pct

Aarti Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 727.2 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 7.70 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 604 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 7.45 billion rupees.

Aarti Industries to consider share buy-back

Aarti Industries Ltd :Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares.

Aarti Industries March-quarter profit rises

Aarti Industries Ltd : March-quarter net profit 696 million rupees versus 527.6 mln rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 6.86 billion rupees versus 6.68 billion rupees last year .

Aarti Industries Ltd declares interim dividend

Aarti Industries Ltd:Declared third interim dividend at the rate of 3.50 Indian rupees (70%) per share for the financial year 2015-2016.