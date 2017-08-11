Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)
898.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs9.95 (+1.12%)
Rs888.95
Rs895.00
Rs904.90
Rs889.90
6,910
54,210
Rs1,039.70
Rs653.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Aarti Industries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct
Aarti Industries signs 40 bln rupees agri deal
Aarti Industries Dec-qtr profit up about 20 pct
Aarti Industries to consider share buy-back
Aarti Industries March-quarter profit rises
Aarti Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Aarti Industries Ltd:Declared third interim dividend at the rate of 3.50 Indian rupees (70%) per share for the financial year 2015-2016. Full Article