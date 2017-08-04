Edition:
Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)

ARVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

394.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.10 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs400.10
Open
Rs400.95
Day's High
Rs400.95
Day's Low
Rs392.40
Volume
203,083
Avg. Vol
1,276,501
52-wk High
Rs426.85
52-wk Low
Rs321.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Arvind expects revenue, profitability to return to normal levels by Dec-qtr
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 06:28am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Arvind Ltd :Says going forward, co believes GST will continue to have impact on demand in next few months.Says expect revenue and profitability to return to normal levels by December quarter.  Full Article

India's Arvind June-qtr consol profit down 23 pct
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 06:20am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Arvind Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 567.5 million rupees versus profit of 732.8 million rupees last year.Arvind ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 783.9 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 24.91 billion rupees versus 21.21 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Arvind Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct
Thursday, 11 May 2017 05:09am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Arvind Ltd :Says recommended dividend of 2.40 rupees per share.Says approved issue of NCDS upto 5 billion rupees.Says March quarter consol net profit 969.2 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 24.93 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 978.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.52 billion rupees.Arvind Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 1.12 billion rupees.  Full Article

Arvind Ltd says unit completes transaction and raises 7.40 bln rupees
Sunday, 20 Nov 2016 11:11pm EST 

Arvind Ltd :Arvind Fashions completed the transaction and raised equity capital of Rs. 740 crores.  Full Article

Arvind Ltd gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 bln rupees
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 06:02am EDT 

Arvind Ltd : Gets members' nod to offer NCDs for up to 5 billion rupees .  Full Article

Arvind Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 33 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 04:25am EDT 

Arvind Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 733.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 21.02 billion rupees . June-quarter net profit consensus forecast was 825.3 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 551.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.83 billion rupees .  Full Article

Arvind Ltd March-quarter consol profit rises
Thursday, 12 May 2016 04:25am EDT 

Arvind Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.10 billion rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 23.14 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 2.40 rupees per share . Approved issue of ncds upto inr 5 billion .  Full Article

BRIEF-Arvind Ltd raises 1 bln rupees by allotment of NCDs‍​‍​

* Says raised 1 billion rupees by allotment of NCDs‍​‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2xC3rpD Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

