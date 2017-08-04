Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Arvind expects revenue, profitability to return to normal levels by Dec-qtr

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Arvind Ltd :Says going forward, co believes GST will continue to have impact on demand in next few months.Says expect revenue and profitability to return to normal levels by December quarter.

India's Arvind June-qtr consol profit down 23 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Arvind Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 567.5 million rupees versus profit of 732.8 million rupees last year.Arvind ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 783.9 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 24.91 billion rupees versus 21.21 billion rupees last year.

India's Arvind Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - Arvind Ltd :Says recommended dividend of 2.40 rupees per share.Says approved issue of NCDS upto 5 billion rupees.Says March quarter consol net profit 969.2 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 24.93 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 978.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.52 billion rupees.Arvind Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 1.12 billion rupees.

Arvind Ltd says unit completes transaction and raises 7.40 bln rupees

Arvind Ltd :Arvind Fashions completed the transaction and raised equity capital of Rs. 740 crores.

Arvind Ltd gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 bln rupees

Arvind Ltd : Gets members' nod to offer NCDs for up to 5 billion rupees .

Arvind Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 33 pct

Arvind Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 733.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 21.02 billion rupees . June-quarter net profit consensus forecast was 825.3 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 551.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.83 billion rupees .

Arvind Ltd March-quarter consol profit rises

Arvind Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.10 billion rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 23.14 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 2.40 rupees per share . Approved issue of ncds upto inr 5 billion .