Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)

Debt collector Arrow Global's CFO to step down

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc :APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.‍ROB MEMMOTT, WHO HAS BEEN WITH BUSINESS FOR SIX YEARS, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​.‍PAUL COOPER, CURRENTLY CFO OF INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE BUSINESS SOMPO CANOPIUS, WILL REPLACE ROB AS GROUP CFO​.‍COOPER WILL JOIN BOARD WHEN HE STARTS ON 1 JANUARY 2018​.

Arrow Global chief says no recent approaches from private equity players for company

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc :ARROW GLOBAL- CEO SAYS: POST BREXIT, LOT OF SPECULATIVE PRIVATE EQUITY ENQUIRIES FOR LOTS OF UK COMPANIES.ARROW GLOBAL- CEO SAYS: "THERE HAVE BEEN NO APPROACHES (FOR ARROW GLOBAL) IN THE TIME I HAVE BEEN CEO".

Arrow Global says proposed acquisition of Mars Capital UK and Ireland and strategic partnership with Oaktree Capital

Aug 31 (Reuters) - ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC ::SAYS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF MARS CAPITAL'S LEADING UK AND IRISH MORTGAGE SERVICING BUSINESSES (MARS CAPITAL), FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £15.5 MILLION.SAYS ACQUISITION IT IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN LATE 2017.SAYS ESTABLISHMENT OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP IN UK AND IRELAND WITH OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P..

Arrow Global says H1 underlying profit after tax up 35.5 pct to 25.8 mln pounds

Aug 31 (Reuters) - ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC ::H1 2017 STRONG ORGANIC PORTFOLIO PURCHASES UP 30.3% TO £125.1 MILLION (H1 2016: £96.0 MILLION).H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT AFTER TAX UP 35.5% TO £25.8 MILLION.H1 UNDERLYING BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) INCREASED 35.8% TO 14.8P.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.2P PER SHARE.SAYS A STRONG PIPELINE IN ALL OF OUR CORE MARKETS GIVES US CONFIDENCE TO MEET OUR EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR.

Arrow Global says FY underlying basic EPS increases 28.5 pct

Arrow Global Group Plc : Final dividend of 6.4p proposed, bringing total dividends for 2016 to 9.1p per share . FY underlying basic earnings per share (EPS) increased 28.5% to 26.1p . Total revenue for year was £235.9 million, an increase of 42.6% .Expect to complete purchase of Zenith in first half of year.

Debt collection firm Arrow Global appoints former Virgin Money CFO as CEO

Arrow Global Group Plc : Appointment of chief executive officer . Tom Drury has decided to step down as group CEO .Lee Rochford, formerly CFO of Virgin Money will replace Tom as group CEO and board director from 3 January 2017..

Arrow Global to buy Italy's Zenith Service SpA for 17 mln euros

Arrow Global Group Plc : Transaction is subject to regulatory approval by Bank Of Italy . Acquisition is anticipated to complete in H1 2017 . Acquisition will further expand Arrow's european footprint . Intends to enter Italian market having agreed terms to acquire Zenith Service SpA . Deal for an enterprise value of eur 17m .Acquisition is expected to be earnings neutral after taking into account amortisation of acquisition intangible assets and will be funded in cash from existing resources.

Arrow Global Q3 total revenue up 37 percent

Arrow Global Group Plc : Total revenue for period increased to £164.4 million, up 37.0% compared to same period last year. . Adjusted ebitda increased 55.5% to £161.5 million and underlying net income increased 23.7% to £29.1 million. . Following successful integration of our vesting finance business, asset management revenues increased to £31.0 million (2015: £9.2 million). . In q3 we achieved a material improvement in our funding, refinancing our £220 million bond with a coupon reduction of 2.75%. . During period, we saw good opportunities to invest and increased organic portfolio loan acquisitions for year to £119.3 million, of which 51% were in mainland europe. . As part of these activities we incurred pre- tax, non-recurring finance costs of £18.0 million, of which £8.7 million is cash. Group's overall cost of debt is now just 5%. . INcome from asset management up 236.6% to £31.0 million, leading to an increase in adjusted ebitda up 55.5% to £161.5 million (q3 2015: £103.9 million) . ProFit attributable to shareholders of £11.5 million (q3 2015: £20.4 million), including £17.6 million net non-recurring costs .Interim dividend of 2.7p per share (h1 2015: 1.7p).

Arrow Global sees no changes in opportunity for profitable investment

Arrow Global Group Plc : Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2016 . H1 asset management revenues increased to 17.2 million stg and this business is expected to contribute to circa 25 pct of group revenues on a run rate basis . H1 total revenue for half increased to 101.5 million stg, up 32.4 pct compared to same period last year . H1 underlying net income by 25.8 pct to 19.1 million stg . Confirming an interim dividend of 2.7p . Mindful of macroeconomic uncertainty prevailing in UK and more generally, we remain highly confident that our business has strong foundations . We expect full-year earnings to be in line with our expectations .See no changes in our opportunity for profitable investment across our business.

Arrow Global says 4 subsidiaries receive full FCA authorisation

Arrow Global Group Plc :Arrow Global Limited, Arrow Global Legh Limited, Arrow Global Massey Limited, and Capquest Debt Recovery Limited have received their full FCA authorisation.