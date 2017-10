ARC Resources Ltd (ARX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arc Resources Q2 FFO per share C$0.48

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Arc Resources Ltd :Q2 FFO per share C$0.48.Arc Resources Ltd - ‍Q2 production averaged 113,410 boe per day​.Arc Resources Ltd qtrly ‍shr $0.35​.Arc Resources qtrly FFO per share ‍$0.48​.Arc Resources - ‍full-year 2017 annual production guidance is now expected to be in range of 120,000 to 124,000 boe per day​.Arc Resources - ‍anticipates its 2017 exit rate to be in excess of 130,000 boe per day​.Arc Resources - ‍expects to profitably increase production by approximately 50,000 boe per day from 2017 through early 2020​.Arc Resources - ‍has approved an increase to its 2017 capital program to $830 million, from $750 million previously announced​.

Arc Resources Q1 FFO per share C$0.50

May 3 (Reuters) - Arc Resources Ltd :Q1 FFO per share C$0.50.Q1 total production 115,129 boe/d versus 124,224 boe/d.Q2 2017 production will be lower than Q1 by a few per cent due to planned maintenance activities.

Arc Resources Ltd reports Q4 FFO per share C$0.53

ARC Resources Ltd : ARC Resources Ltd announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results as it increases capital investment in ARC'S multi-year, large-scale development projects at Dawson, Parkland/Tower, and Sunrise . Q4 FFO per share C$0.53 . ARC Resources Ltd- board of directors has approved an increase to ARC'S 2017 capital program to $750 million, from $665 million previously announced . ARC Resources-full-year average production guidance revised downward to a range of 118,000 to 124,000 boe per day from 128,000 to 133,000 boe per day .ARC Resources Ltd - ARC achieved Q4 2016 production of 117,611 boe per day, two per cent higher than Q3 of 2016.

ARC Resources Ltd Q2 FFO per share C$0.40

Arc Resources Ltd : Full-Year 2016 annual average production is expected to be in range of 118,000 to 122,000 boe per day . ARC Resources Ltd. Announces strong second quarter results and strategic cardium acquisition . Q2 FFO per share C$0.40 . Sees full-year 2016 per boe operating expenses have been lowered to a range of $6.90 to $7.20 per boe .ARC's 2016 full-year guidance has been revised to incorporate increased 2016 capital spending of approximately $450 million.

ARC Resources Ltd confirms January 15, 2016 dividend amount

ARC Resources Ltd:Confirms that an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.The ex-dividend date is December 29, 2015.As at December 16, 2015 the trailing twelve-month payments to investors, including the December 15, 2015 payment, total $1.20 per share.

ARC Resources Ltd Confirms December 15 dividend amount

ARC Resources Ltd:Confirms that an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 30.Ex-dividend date is November 26.

ARC Resources Ltd announces board Chair succession

ARC Resources Ltd:Announced that Mac Van Wielingen will be stepping down as Chair of the Board of Directors on December 31, 2015.Van Wielingen will continue as a board member until ARC's 2016 Annual General Meeting.Hal Kvisle, will become Chair of the Board of Directors on January 1, 2016.