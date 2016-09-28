Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA (ARZZ3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arezzo Industria e Comercio announces interim dividend payment

Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA : Said on Tuesday its board of directors approved interim dividend payment totalling 11.3 million Brazilian reais ($3.5 million), corresponding to 0.1267 real per share . Record date is Sep. 29 . Ex-dividend as of Sep. 30 .Payment until Oct. 26.

Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA approves dividend payment

Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA:Says it has approved dividend payment totaling 18.7 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.2108 real per share.Sys payment to be made until May 20.Record date is April 29.Ex-dividend date is May 2.

Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA announces share repurchase program

Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA:Says its board approved share repurchase program for acquisition of up to 4.2 million ordinary shares, corresponding to 10 percent of all the shares in circulation on the market.Program will run between March 28 and March 27, 2017.