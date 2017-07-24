Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ascential reports HY revenue from continuing operations of 222 mln stg
Ascential Plc says trading in line with its expectations
Ascential agrees to sell remaining 11 UK-based heritage brands
Apax Sellers,Guardian Media sells 93 mln shares of Ascential
Bookrunner says orders for Ascential ABB not at 288pence/share risk missing
Ascential says FY adj oper profit from cont ops jumps 36.5 pct to £83 mln
Ascential says to buy US-based media advisory firm MediaLink
Ascential investors raise 171.6 mln stg via placing -bookrunner
Bofa Merrill Lynch says Ascential stake sale raises 200 mln stg
Bofa Merrill Lynch : Apax sellers", and Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 80,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ascential at a price of 250 pence per share . Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 200 million stg through placing . Following completion of placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 11.1 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 2.8 pct . Eden 4 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 23.9 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 6 pct .GMG will hold approximately 59.6 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 14.9 pct. Full Article
* Agreed sale of remaining 11 UK-based Heritage Brands to Metropolis International Ltd for a consideration of 23.5 mln stg