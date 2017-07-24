Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ascential reports HY revenue from continuing operations of 222 mln stg

July 24 (Reuters) - ASCENTIAL PLC ::HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 222.0 MLN STG (2016: 176.2 MLN STG).HY REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GROWTH OF 28 PCT TO 48.1 MLN STG (2016: 37.6 MLN STG).HY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.8P PER SHARE (2016: 1.5P) UP 20 PCT.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 42.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 8.2 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.CONFIDENT THAT CO WILL ACHIEVE FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS.

Ascential Plc says trading in line with its expectations

June 16 (Reuters) - Ascential Plc ::Confirms that group is trading in line with its expectations.

Ascential ‍agrees to sell remaining 11 UK-based heritage brands

June 1 (Reuters) - Ascential Plc ::Agreed sale of remaining 11 UK-based Heritage Brands to Metropolis International Ltd for a consideration of 23.5 mln stg​.Consideration of 23.5 mln stg, payable in cash and subject to normal working capital adjustments​.Sale has completed and proceeds will be used to reduce Ascential's net debt​.

Apax Sellers,Guardian Media sells 93 mln shares of Ascential

Ascential Plc - : Apax sellers and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 92,968,360 mln ordinary shares in capital of Ascential Plc - bookrunner . Sale raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of £267.7 million through placing - bookrunner .Ascential Plc will not receive any proceeds from placing - bookrunner.

Bookrunner says orders for Ascential ABB not at 288pence/share risk missing

: Ascential ABB : bookrunner says orders not at 288p risk missing; books to close at 7:35 pm UK time ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Ascential says FY adj oper profit from cont ops jumps 36.5 pct to £83 mln

Ascential PLC : Fy revenue from continuing operations of £299.6m (2015: £256.6m) a constant currency . Fy total revenue, including discontinued operations, of £357.5m (2015: £319.1m) a constant currency . Fy adjusted operating profit from continuing operations growth of 36.5% to £83.0m (2015: £60.8m) .Recommended final dividend of 3.2p, making a total dividend of 4.7p for year.

Ascential says to buy US-based media advisory firm MediaLink

Ascential Plc : Acquisition of MediaLink . Has agreed to acquire 100 pct of US-based media advisory firm MediaLink for an initial cash consideration of $69m plus future earnouts .Acquisition is expected to be enhancing to earnings per share in first full year of ownership..

Ascential investors raise 171.6 mln stg via placing -bookrunner

Bofa Merrill Lynch: Eden 3 S.À R.L., Eden 4 S.À R.L. And Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L., guardian media group sold 66 mln shares in Ascential Plc at 260 pence per share . Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 171.6 mln stg through the placing . Following placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. will hold 3.0 mln shares in Ascential, representing 0.7 pct of company's issued ordinary shares . Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L. will hold 48.6 mln shares in capital of Ascential, representing 12.1 pct of company's issued shares .Closing of placing is expected to occur on Dec. 5 2016.

Bofa Merrill Lynch says Ascential stake sale raises 200 mln stg

Bofa Merrill Lynch : Apax sellers", and Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 80,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ascential at a price of 250 pence per share . Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 200 million stg through placing . Following completion of placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 11.1 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 2.8 pct . Eden 4 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 23.9 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 6 pct .GMG will hold approximately 59.6 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 14.9 pct.

Ascential stake sale books are expected to close at short notice tonight- bookrunner

Bookrunner: Indications of interest in excess of 80 pct of the deal from a limited pre-sounding exercise, pricing guidance to follow- Bookrunner . Books are expected to close at short notice tonight- Bookrunner Further company coverage: [ASCL.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).