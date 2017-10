Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ASELS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aselsan signs agreement with BMC Otomotiv for EUR 27.68 million

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ASELSAN :SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR PROCUREMENT OF SARP REMOTE CONTROL GUN SYSTEM WITH BMC OTOMOTIV OF AMOUNT EUR 27.68 MILLION.DELIVERIES TO BE MADE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018.

Aselsan receives additional order from SSM worth 350.0 mln lira

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ASELSAN ::RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDER VALUING AT 350.0 MILLION LIRA FROM UNDERSECRETARIAT FOR DEFENSE INDUSTRIES‍​.THE DELIVERIES WILL BE COMPLETED UNTIL 2019.

Aselsan awarded $43.6 million contract in Ukraine

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ASELSAN ::SIGNS AGREEMENT REGARDING THE PROCUREMENT OF COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS FOR $43.6 MILLION WITH A UKRAINE-BASED CLIENT ‍​.DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE IN 2018‍​.

Aselsan establishes a new company with TUBITAK and SSM

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Aselsan ::COMPANY TITLED YITAL MIKROELEKTRONIK ESTABLISHED BY COMPANY, TUBITAK AND UNDERSECRETARIAT FOR DEFENCE INDUSTRIES‍​.THE NEW COMPANY'S CAPITAL IS 17.5 MILLION LIRA.TO HOLD 51% IN NEW COMPANY, TÜBITAK AND UNDERSECRETARIAT FOR DEFENCE INDUSTRIES HOLD 29% AND 20% RESPECTIVELY.THE NEW COMPANY TO OPERATE IN THE FIELD OF MICRO AND NANO-SIZED DEVICES CONTAINING SEMICONDUCTOR AND SIMILAR TECHNOLOGICAL MATERIALS.

Aselsan signs contract with ministry of national defense worth $51.0 mln‍​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - ASELSAN ::SIGNS CONTRACT WITH MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE WORTH USD 51.0 MLN‍​.THE CONTRACT IS FOR PROCUREMENT OF NETWORK ENABLED CAPABILITY PROJECT FOR REQUIREMENTS OF TURKISH ARMED FORCES.

Aselsan signs agreement with STM Savunma for $13.9 million

Sept 22 (Reuters) - ASELSAN ::AN AGREEMENT VALUING USD 13.9 MILLION HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN ASELSAN AND STM SAVUNMA TEKNOLOJILERI ‍​.THE DELIVERIES WILL BE COMPLETED IN BETWEEN THE YEARS 2018-2020‍​.

Aselsan gets additional EUR 17.3 mln order in missile warning systems procurement contract with SSM

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ASELSAN :MAKES AND AMENDMENT TO THE MISSILE WARNING SYSTEMS PROCUREMENT CONTRACT WITH UNDERSECRETARIAT FOR DEFENSE INDUSTRIES‍​.WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF THIS AMENDMENT; AN ADDITIONAL ORDER VALUING EURO 17.3 MILLION WAS GIVEN TO ASELSAN.THE DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE UNTIL 2020.

Aselsan signs $10.7 mln contract for procurement of electro-optic systems‍​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ASELSAN :SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR PROCUREMENT OF ELECTRO-OPTIC SYSTEMS FOR USD 10.7 MILLION ‍​.DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE IN 2018‍​.

Aselsan Q2 net profit rises to 243.7 million lira

Aug 21 (Reuters) - ASELSAN ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 243.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 1.17 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 781.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Aselsan-Havelsan business partnership signs contract at EUR 37.6 million

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ASELSAN ::BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ASELSAN AND HAVELSAN SIGNS CONTRACT WITH STM SAVUNMA TEKNOLOJILERI AT EURO 37.6 MILLION‍​.THE CONTRACT IS FOR NAVAL SYSTEMS AND THE DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE IN 2020.ASELSAN'S BUSINESS SHARE FROM THE CONTRACT IS EUR 21.8 MILLION.