Romanian Electrica's 2017 net profit down 3 pct y/y

BUCHAREST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned power utility Electrica :Says recorded a net profit of 256.97 million lei ($69.00 million) in 2017, down 3 percent on the year. .Says its revenue amounted to 481.24 million lei, up 33 percent on the year..Says ran operating loss of 107.4 million lei in 2017..Company has been affected by higher electricity purchase prices and power market discrepancies in the first two quarters of 2017..

Romanian Electrica's nine-month profit at 95 mln lei, down 80 pct y/y

BUCHAREST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned power utility Electrica :Says recorded a nine-month net profit of 95 million lei ($24.17 million), down roughly 80 percent from the same period of last year, because of higher prices for purchased electricity..Says the average electricity purchase price in the third quarter was 67 percent higher compared with the same quarter of 2016..Says power markett discrepancies in the first two quarters negatively impacted the group, with most of its profit achieved in the third quarter..Says its operational income stood at 4.17 billion lei in January-September, 0.5 percent lower on the year..Says it distributed roughly 13 TWh of electricity in the first nine months, up 2.8 percent on the year, to 3.69 million clients. It also provided 7.4 TWh of power, a different service, down 8.7 percent on the year..

Romania's Electrica net profit falls 69.4 pct y/y in Q2

BUCHAREST, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned power utility Electrica :Says recorded a second-quarter net profit of 59.38 million lei ($15.35 million), compared with a profit of 194.1 million lei in the same quarter of last year..

Romanian Electrica post Q1 net loss of 51.2 mln lei on high power prices

BUCHAREST, May 12 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned power utility Electrica :Says recorded a first-quarter net loss of 51.2 million lei ($12.31 million), compared with a profit of 141.8 million lei in the same quarter of last year..Says the cost of the electricity it purchased increased in the first quarter overall, due to the significant increase in prices on the Romanian power market during a cold snap in January and February..Says the cost of purchasing electricity rose by 25 percent on the year to 952 million lei and accounted for 68.6 percent of first-quarter revenue..Says first-quarter revenue was 1.39 billion lei, down from roughly 1.4 billion in the same quarter of 2016..