Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)

Asian Granito India June-qtr consol profit from cont ops rises

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asian Granito India Ltd :June quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 103.9 million rupees versus 81 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income from operations 2.42 billion rupees versus 2.26 billion rupees year ago.

Asian Granito India March-qtr consol profit rises

May 30 (Reuters) - Asian Granito India Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.30 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 138.7 million rupees versus profit 81.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol net sales 3.42 billion rupees versus 3.08 billion rupees year ago.

Asian Granito India to transfer 9.46 pct of Astron Paper & Board Mill

Asian Granito India Ltd : Says decided to transfer 9.46% of Astron Paper and Board Mill Limited .Says company's present investment of 36.46% in Astron Paper is now reduced to 27%.

Asian Granito India plans to double the capacity of quartz stone segment

Asian Granito India Ltd : says plans to double the capacity of quartz stone segment . says will invest 200 million rupees in setting up quartz stone facility at Himmatnagar plant in Gujarat dedicated for exports .says it expects exclusive export turnover of 600 million rupees in the first year of operations from the new facility.

Asian Granito India Sept qtr consol profit rises

Asian Granito India Ltd : Asian Granito India Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 96.3 million rupees versus 61.6 million rupees year ago .Asian Granito India Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 2.64 billion rupees versus 2.49 billion rupees year ago.

Asian Granito India Ltd announces resignation of group CEO

Asian Granito India Ltd:Says that Tapan Jena has resigned as croup CEO of the company, due to personal reasons, with effect from Feb. 15, 2016.Says day to day operations of the company will be managed by Kamlesh Patel, chairman and managing director and Mukesh Patel, managing director.