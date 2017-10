Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Saudi's CMA approves business profile amendment of Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia

Sept 20 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY SAUDI ARABIA::SAYS BOARD APPROVES ASHMORE INVESTMENT SAUDI ARABIA'S REQUEST FOR AMENDMENT OF ITS BUSINESS PROFILE BY ADDING ARRANGING ACTIVITY.SAYS ASHMORE INVESTMENT SAUDI ARABIA IS NOW AUTHORIZED TO CONDUCT MANAGING INVESTMENT FUND, DISCRETIONARY PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT ARRANGING, ADVISING ACTIVITIES.

Ashmore Group H1 core profit rises 32 pct to 89.7 mln stg

Ashmore Group Plc : Half-Year report . Assets under management (aum) of us$52.2 billion (30 june 2016: us$52.6 billion), an increase of 5% over 2016 . Net revenue increased 24% to £144.1 million . Adjusted ebitda increased 32% to £89.7 million; margin increased from 63% to 66% . Profit before tax increased 94% to £121.5 million . Interim dividend per share maintained at 4.55p .Combination of attractive absolute and relative returns, accelerating gdp growth, and low allocations all support expectation of further strong performance in 2017.

Ashmore FD says improved investor sentiment maintained through the summer

Ashmore Group Plc :FD says improved investor sentiment has been maintained through the summer.

Ashmore Q4 AUM rise $1.3 bln to $52.6 bln

Ashmore Group Plc : Trading statement . Assets under management increased by us$1.3 billion over period . Positive investment performance of us$2.0 billion and net outflows of us$0.7 billion. . Near term investor sentiment may be affected by uncertainty in developed world .Total assets under management $52.6 billion end june versus $51.3 billion end-march.