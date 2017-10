ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ASML Holding Q3 net income beats Reuters poll

Oct 18 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV ::Q3 NET INCOME OF EUR 557 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 474 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q3 GROSS PROFIT EUR ‍​1.05 BILLION VERSUS EUR 953 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q3 NET BOOKINGS EUR 2.15‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.88 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q3 REUTERS POLL: NET BOOKINGS EUR 1.88 BILLION; SYSTEMS BACKLOG 5.63 BILLION.Q3 REUTERS POLL: NET SALES EUR 2.20 BILLION; GROSS PROFIT EUR 953 MILLION; NET INCOME EUR 474 MILLION.Q3 TOTAL NET SALES EUR ‍​2.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.81 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.FOR Q4 2017, EXPECTS NET SALES AROUND EUR 2.1 BILLION, GROSS MARGIN AROUND 44 PCT‍​.FOR Q4 2017, EXPECTS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF ABOUT EUR 315 MILLION, OTHER INCOME OF ABOUT EUR 24 MILLION.FOR Q4 2017, EXPECTS SG&A COSTS OF ABOUT EUR 110 MILLION AND EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE AROUND 14 PERCENT.WITH OUR Q4 GUIDANCE, WE CONFIRM OUR VIEW THAT 2017 NET SALES WILL BE AT LEAST 25 PERCENT HIGHER THAN 2016 NET SALES‍​.Q3 SYSTEMS BACKLOG AT EUR 5.69 BILLION VERSUS 5.63 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.CURRENT VIEW IS THAT TODAY'S POSITIVE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE IN 2018, SUPPORTED BY BACKLOG OF EUR 5.7 BILLION DRIVEN BY ALL PRODUCT CATEGORIES - CEO.ASML COMPLETED HMI ACQUISITION IN NOV 2016 .

TSMC orders facility, machinery equipment worth T$2.3 bln

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd <2330.TW>TSM.N:Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.27 million) from ASML Systems B.V..Says it orders facility and construction worth T$485 million from Kedge Construction Co Ltd .

ASML announces CFO Wolfgang Nickl to leave by end of April 2018‍

Sept 12 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV ::CFO WOLFGANG NICKL TO LEAVE ASML BY THE END OF APRIL 2018‍​.‍WOLFGANG NICKL WILL JOIN GERMAN LIFE SCIENCE COMPANY BAYER << >> AS ITS NEW CFO.​.

ASML Holding Q2 net profit rises to 466‍​ million euros

July 19 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV ::END-QUARTER CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS FOR Q2 EUR 2.51 BILLION .Q2 NET BOOKINGS EUR 2.38‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.76 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 SYSTEMS BACKLOG EUR ‍​5.35 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.95 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 NET SALES EUR ‍​2.10 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.99 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 GROSS PROFIT EUR 946‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 868 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.ASML HOLDING NV - WILL RESUME ITS 2016-2017 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM‍​.Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 466‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 408 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.ASML HOLDING NV - FOR Q3 EXPECTS NET SALES AROUND EUR 2.2 BILLION WHICH INCLUDES EUR 300 MILLION EUV REVENUE.ASML HOLDING NV - FOR Q3 EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN AROUND 43 PERCENT, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF ABOUT EUR 315 MILLION.EXPECT THREE NXE:3400B SHIPMENTS IN THE THIRD-QUARTER OF 2017.‍​."CURRENT VIEW IS THAT THE POSITIVE BUSINESS TRENDS THAT WE ARE SEEING IN 2017 ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE AS WE ENTER 2018" - CEO‍​.

ASML obtains regulatory approvals for partnership with Zeiss

June 28 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV ::ASML OBTAINS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP WITH ZEISS, PREPARES TO CLOSE TRANSACTION.

ASML and ICRD sign MoU to establish training center in Shanghai‍​

June 21 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV :ICRD AND ASML SIGN MOU TO ESTABLISH A TRAINING CENTER IN SHANGHAI‍​.

ASML files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon

April 28 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV ::Files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon <<<7731.T>>>.ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss << >>.Additional suits will be brought in the United States.

ASML Holding notes announcement by Nikon that Nikon has filed a legal claim for alleged patent infringement against Co in three countries

April 24 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV : :Notes announcement by Nikon that Nikon has filed a legal claim for alleged patent infringement against ASML in three countries.Says has not yet received a notification of a legal action and categorically denies any infringement allegations.

