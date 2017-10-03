Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Ashok Leyland Sept total sales up about 28 pct y-o-y

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd ::Says Sept total sales of 15,370 vehicles versus 12,052 vehicles last year.Says sept M&HCV sales of 11,804 vehicles versus 8,958 vehicles last year.Says sept LCV sales of 3,566 vehicles versus 3,094 vehicles last year.

Ashok Leyland says Ashok Leyland Defence Systems signs MOU with Rosoboronexport, ELCOM

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd :Says Ashok Leyland Defence Systems signs MOU on cooperation with Russia's Rosoboronexport and ELCOM.

India's Ashok Leyland August total sales up 25 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - India's Ashok Leyland Ltd :Says August total sales of 13634 vehicles versus 10,897 vehicles last year.Says August M&HCV sales of 10567 vehicles versus 8,201 vehicles last year.Says August LCV sales of 3067 vehicles versus 2,696 vehicles last year.

Ashok Leyland gets order worth over 1.20 bln rupees from Rivigo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd ::Says gets order worth over 1.20 billion rupees from Rivigo.

India's Ashok Leyland July total sales up about 14 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd :Says July total sales of 11981 vehicles versus 10,492 vehicles last year.Says July M&HCV sales of 9026 vehicles versus 8,182 vehicles last year.Says July LCV sales of 2955 vehicles versus 2,310 vehicles last year.

India's Ashok Leyland bags order worth 6.50 bln rupees

July 24 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd ::Says bags order for 3019 buses from KSRTC.Says order size is about 6.50 billion rupees.

Ashok Leyland June-qtr profit down 62 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd ::June quarter profit 1.11 billion rupees versus profit of 2.91 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 1.69 billion rupees.June quarter total income 45.53 billion rupees versus 45.70 billion rupees.Says June-quarter exceptional item 125.7 million rupees.Says in quarter profitability lower primarily due to richer mix and exchange gain on swap contracts in q1 last year.Next 3 quarters look promising as demand is expected to pick up on the back of government spending on infra and positive gst impact.

Ashok Leyland announces strategic alliance for electric mobility solutions with Sun Mobility

July 18 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd :Says update on strategic alliance for electric mobility solutions with Sun Mobility.

India's Ashok Leyland June total sales up 11 pct

July 3 (Reuters) - India's Ashok Leyland Ltd ::Says June total sales of 12,330 vehicles versus 11,108 vehicles last year.Says June M&HCV sales of 9,202 vehicles versus 8,685 vehicles last year.Says June LCV sales of 3,128 vehicles versus 2,423 vehicles last year.

Ashok Leyland says Hinduja Leyland Finance's DRHP withdrawn from SEBI

June 21 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd ::Says DRHP filed by Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd had been withdrawn from SEBI on June 16, 2017.