Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit down 20 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd :Consol June quarter profit 4.41 billion rupees versus 5.53 billion rupees.Asian Paints Ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 5.47 billion rupees.Consol June quarter total income 43.07 billion rupees versus 41.04 billion rupees.Says decorative business in India saw low single digit volume growth in current quarter; business impacted especially in June due to GST.Says on a sequential basis, material prices continued to witness an upward trend in the quarter thereby squeezing margins‍​.Says currency devaluation in Egypt and forex unavailability in Ethiopia impacted overall performance of international operations.

Asian Paints says Berger International completes divestment of stake from Lewis Berger

July 25 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd :Says Berger International Private Limited completed divestment of its stake from Lewis Berger (Overseas Holdings) Limited.

Asian Paints gets members' nod for re-apointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO

June 28 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd :Gets members' nod for re-appointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO.

Asian Paints says Singapore unit enter into SP agreement with Ansa Coatings International

June 16 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd :Asian Paints - unit Berger International Singapore enter into share purchase agreement' with ANSA Coatings International Limited.Says agreement for divestment of entire stake in Lewis Berger (Overseas Holdings).

Asian Paints reappoints K B S Anand as MD, CEO

May 11 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd :Says reappointment of K B S Anand as managing director & CEO of company.

India's Asian Paints consol march-qtr profit rises about 10 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd :Consol March quarter pat 4.80 billion rupees.Consol March quarter total income 44.86 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 41.01 billion rupees.Asian Paints Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.65 billion rupees.Recommended special dividend of 2 rupees per share.Recommended final dividend of 5.65 rupees per share.

Asian paints says Berger International completes deal to buy 100 pct stake in Causeway Paints Lanka

Asian Paints Ltd :Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash.

Asian Paints consol Dec-qtr profit up about 1.5 pct

Asian Paints Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 4.26 billion rupees . Dec-quarter sales 35.50 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 4.94 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net profit 4.89 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 43.54 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; Consol total income from operations was 42.45 billion rupees . Says decorative business segment in india saw low single digit growth in quarter with demand hurt due to certain extent on back of demonetisation . Says performance in key market of Egypt was impacted by devaluation of local currency . Says kitchen business and bath business felt impact of delayed sales on account of demonetisation .The first two alerts (profit and sales figures), attributed to TV, were later confirmed as standalone figures from a press release at the National Stock Exchange.

Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit up about 19 pct

Asian Paints Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 5.53 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 40.82 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 5.14 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 4.66 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 37.03 billion rupees .

Asian Paints March-qtr consol profit rises

Asian Paints Ltd : March-quarter consol PAT 4.09 billion rupees . Says March-quarter consol net sales 39.19 billion rupees versus 34.90 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 4.30 billion rupees . recommended final dividend of INR 5.30 per share . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .