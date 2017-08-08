Edition:
Astral Poly Technik Ltd (ASPT.NS)

ASPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

737.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.10 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs739.20
Open
Rs741.00
Day's High
Rs750.00
Day's Low
Rs736.00
Volume
2,725
Avg. Vol
82,132
52-wk High
Rs765.00
52-wk Low
Rs367.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Astral Poly Technik June-qtr consol profit falls
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 07:06am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Astral Poly Technik Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 248.4 million rupees versus 266.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.43 billion rupees versus 4.72 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Astral Poly Technik Dec-qtr profit rises
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 05:21am EST 

Astral Poly Technik Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 247.2 million rupees versus 151.9 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 3.56 billion rupees versus 3.17 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Astral Poly Technik Sept-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 17 Nov 2016 05:46am EST 

Astral Poly Technik Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 215.2 mln rupees versus profit 149.2 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 3.34 billion rupees versus 3.05 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Astral Poly Technik Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 05:14am EST 

Astral Poly Technik Ltd:Approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 0.15 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each.Says payment of dividend shall be made before Nov. 30.  Full Article

