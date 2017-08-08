Astral Poly Technik Ltd (ASPT.NS)
737.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.10 (-0.28%)
Rs739.20
Rs741.00
Rs750.00
Rs736.00
2,725
82,132
Rs765.00
Rs367.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Astral Poly Technik June-qtr consol profit falls
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Astral Poly Technik Ltd
Astral Poly Technik Dec-qtr profit rises
Astral Poly Technik Ltd
Astral Poly Technik Sept-qtr profit rises
Astral Poly Technik Ltd
Astral Poly Technik Ltd declares interim dividend
Astral Poly Technik Ltd:Approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 0.15 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each.Says payment of dividend shall be made before Nov. 30. Full Article