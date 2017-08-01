Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alacer Gold reports Q2 EPS $0.08

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Alacer Gold Corp :Alacer Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results.Q2 earnings per share $0.08.Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says gold production for quarter was 31,391 ounces (attributable(3) 25,113 ounces) and is in line with guidance at half year.Says Çöpler's production and costs are on track to meet full year guidance.Says capital cost estimate has been reduced from $744 million to $726 million for sulfide project.

Alacer gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results

May 2 (Reuters) - Alacer Gold Corp :Alacer Gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results.Q1 gold production was 32,918 ounces, and attributable gold production was 26,334 ounces in Q1.Qtrly attributable net profit was $8.7 million or $0.03 per share.

Alacer Gold Corp FY attributable net profit was $6.2 million

Alacer Gold Corp : FY attributable net profit was $6.2 million or $0.02 per share .FY gold production of 119,036 ounces and attributable gold production of 95,229 ounces.

Alacer Gold revises 2016 production guidance to 115,000 ounces - 125,000 ounces of gold

Alacer Gold Corp : Alacer Gold revises 2016 production and cost guidance . Revised 2016 production guidance to between 115,000 ounces and 125,000 ounces of gold . Alacer Gold Corp - 2016 cost guidance for total cash costs is revised to between $675 per ounce and $725 per ounce .Sees 2016 all-in sustaining costs to between $900 per ounce and $950 per ounce.

Alacer Gold reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.01

Alacer Gold Corp : Qtrly gold production of 31,926 ounces and attributable gold production 1 of 25,541 ounces . Gold production is expected to increase in second half of year . Alacer gold announces first quarter 2016 operating & financial results . Q1 earnings per share $0.01 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.