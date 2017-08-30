Assore Ltd (ASRJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Assore full-year HEPS rises to 5,049 c/shr

Aug 30 (Reuters) - ASSORE LTD ::FY ‍REVENUE 7.223 BILLION RAND VERSUS 2.941 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO ​.FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC AND DILUTED) 5,049 CENTS VERSUS 1,690 CENTS YEAR AGO.‍HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2017 (2017 OR REPORTING PERIOD) INCREASED BY 199% TO A RECORD OF R5,2 BILLION​.‍PROSPECTS FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH CONTINUE TO IMPROVE IN MOST REGIONS AND UNDERLYING MARKET FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN POSITIVE​.‍ASSORE ( BOARD) HAS DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 800 CENTS (2016: 500 CENTS) PER SHARE​​.

Assore expects full-year HEPS up 179.3 pct-208.5 pct​

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ASSORE LTD ::‍HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ARE ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN R4,870 MILLION (INCREASE OF 179.2 PCT) -R5,380 MILLION (INCREASE OF 208.5 PCT)​.‍SEES FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN R47,20 (INCREASE OF 179.3 PCT) AND R52,14 (INCREASE OF 208.5 PCT) PER SHARE​.

Assore appoints Charles Edward Walters as CEO

July 3 (Reuters) - Assore Ltd :Christopher John Cory has retired as an executive director and chief executive officer of Assore with effect from 30 June 2017.Charles Edward Walters has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer with effect from 1 July 2017.

Assore Ltd six-month HEPS rises

Assore Ltd : Results for half-year ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Headline earnings for six months to Dec. 31, 2016 (current period) increased by 194.2 pct to R2.2 billion . Six-month revenue 3.28 billion rand versus 1.34 billion rand year earlier . HY headline earnings (basic and diluted - cents) 2,105 cents versus 715 cents . Board has declared an interim dividend of 600 cents (2015: 200 cents) per share . As was case in 2016 calendar year, growth in world steel market is expected to be muted .Crude steel production is expected to remain relatively flat for 2017 calendar year.

Assore sees H1 headline earnings to rise between 260.8-302.0 pct

Assore Ltd. : Trading statement . H1 headline earnings are anticipated to increase to between 1925 mln rand (increase of 260.8 pct) and 2230 million (increase of 302.0 pct) .Sees increase in headline earnings per share for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 to between 18.66 rand(increase of 261.0 pct) and 21.61 rand (increase of 302.2 pct) per share.

Assore Ltd announces CEO retirement

Assore Ltd : Retirement Of Chief Executive Officer . Appointment of Mr Charles Edwards Walters as chief executive officer of company with effect from 1 July 2017 . Chris Cory, chief executive officer of company, will retire on 30 June 2017 .Edwards will join Assore on 1 April 2017 as CEO designate.

Assore Ltd - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd Minerals cuts jobs as H1 profits halve - Reuters News

Assore Ltd:Diversified mining group African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Friday its first-half profit halved due to sharply softer commodity prices, prompting layoffs and costs cuts to stay afloat - RTRS.Headline earnings per share, a measure that strips off certain one off items, in the six months to December reached 233 cents from 473 cents a year earlier.ARM, which has interests in platinum, iron ore, coal, copper, and gold saw lower prices in all of its commodities except for chrome."ARM has responded proactively to the commodity price downturn and has implemented operating and capital cost reduction initiatives at all its operations," the company said in a statement.The company operates joint ventures with Anglo American Platinum, Assore, Impala Platinum, Glencore and Vale.ARM cut planned spending for the first half of 2016 by 15 percent to 1.4 billion rand ($92 million) mainly from curtailments in the ferrous metals Black Rock Project, which is its most capital intensive venture.The company said it would cut jobs at its platinum mines Modikwa and Nkomati, Beeshoek iron ore mine and Khumani chrome mines but did not say how many positions were on the line.