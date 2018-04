Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Astarta Holding FY Net Profit Down At EUR 61.8 Mln

March 22 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING NV ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF EUR 61.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 82.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE EUR 458.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 368.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY EBITDA EUR 120.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 152.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 81.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 124.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.THE SHARE OF EXPORTS IN FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW TO 59 PERCENT.

Astarta Holding Q4 Sugar Sales Volume Down 27% YR/YR

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Astarta Holding NV ::Q4 SUGAR SALES VOLUME 110,920 TONNES, DOWN 27% VERSUS YEAR AGO.

ASTARTA Holding Q3 net profit down at EUR 1.6 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING N.V. ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q3 NET PROFIT EUR 1.6 MLN VS EUR 3.4 MLN YR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 6.3 MLN VS EUR 12.7 MLN YR AGO.Q3 REVENUE EUR 98.4 MLN VS EUR 68.7 MLN YR AGO.9-MONTH EBITDA EUR 111.7 MLN VS EUR 129.0 MLN YR AGO.

Astarta Holding Q3 sugar sales volumes up 14 pct yoy

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING NV ::Q3 SUGAR SALES VOLUMES AT 109,948 TONNES, UP 14 PERCENT YOY.Q3 WHEAT SALES VOLUMES AT 121,760 TONNES, UP 157 PERCENT YOY.Q3 CORN SALES VOLUMES AT 25,121 TONNES VERSUS 2,551 TONNES YEAR AGO.

Astarta Holding H1 net profit slightly down at 2.10 bln hryvnia

Aug 22 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING NV ::H1 REVENUE 7.24 BILLION HRYVNIA VERSUS 4.20 BILLION HRYVNIA YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 2.10 BILLION HRYVNIA VERSUS 2.14 BILLION HRYVNIA YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 2.25 BILLION HRYVNIA VERSUS 2.71 BILLION HRYVNIA YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR 96.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 109.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Astarta Holding Q2 sugar sales volumes up 8 pct yoy

July 24 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING NV ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS Q2 SUGAR SALES VOLUMES WERE UP 8 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR, AT 81,174 TONNES.Q2 WHEAT SALES VOLUMES WERE 80,709 TONNES VERSUS 2,213 TONNES A YEAR AGO.Q2 CORN SALES VOLUMES WERE UP 122 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR, AT 103,591 TONNES.

Fairfax reaches 28.01 pct of total voting rights in Astarta Holding

May 12 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING NV :FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED << >> AND ITS AFFILIATES ACQUIRED MAJOR SHAREHOLDING IN THE COMPANY (FAIRFAX).FAIRFAX ACQUIRED IN TOTAL 1,951,583 SHARES IN COMPANY, REPRESENTING 7.81% OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS OF COMPANY FROM ALUXES HOLDING LIMITED.PURCHASE PRICE WAS 60 PLN PER SHARE.AFTER COMPLETION OF ALL TRANSACTIONS FAIRFAX CONTROLS 7,002,259 SHARES OF COMPANY, REPRESENTING 28.01% OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS.

Astarta Holding Q1 net profit raises to 885.6 mln hryvnia

May 11 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING NV ::Q1 NET PROFIT 885.6 MILLION HRYVNIA VERSUS 531.6 MILLION HRYVNIA A YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 4.26 BILLION HRYVNIA VERSUS 1.99 BILLION HRYVNIA A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 1.01 BILLION HRYVNIA VERSUS 1.02 BILLION HRYVNIA YEAR AGO.

Astarta Holding Q1 sugar sales volumes up 115 pct up YoY

April 26 (Reuters) - Astarta Holding NV ::Said on Tuesday that its Q1 sugar sales volumes were up 115 pct up year on year, at 141,460 tonnes.Q1 wheat sales volumes were at 100,066 tonnes, up 1,249 pct year on year, .Q1 corn sales volume were at 166,621 tonnes, up 51 pct year on year .

Astarta Holding FY EBITDA up 16 pct YoY

Astarta Holding NV : FY net profit 2.35 billion hryvnia ($87.23 million) versus 371.5 million hryvnia year ago . FY operating profit 3.53 billion hryvnia versus 2.60 billion hryvnia year ago . FY 2016 revenue 10.41 billion hryvnia versus 7.64 billion hryvnia year ago . FY EBITDA up 16 pct to 152 million euros ($160.88 million) . The share of exports in FY consolidated revenues grew to 51 pct .The company posted FY prelim. EBITDA at 150.0 million euros [nL5N1GC0KQ].