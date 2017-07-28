Edition:
Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS)

ASTM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

124.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs123.10
Open
Rs124.00
Day's High
Rs125.10
Day's Low
Rs123.70
Volume
38,410
Avg. Vol
253,563
52-wk High
Rs149.25
52-wk Low
Rs101.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Astra Micro Wave Products posts June-qtr profit
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 07:27am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd :June quarter net profit 41.8 million rupees versus loss 67 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 541.8 million rupees versus 504.9 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Astra Micro Wave Products Dec-qtr profit falls
Monday, 30 Jan 2017 04:53am EST 

Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 127.6 million rupees versus profit 142.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 1.21 billion rupees versus 893.6 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Astra Micro Wave Products posts June-qtr net loss
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 08:42am EDT 

Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd : June-quarter net loss 24.3 million rupees versus profit of 49 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 566.2 million rupees versus 992.5 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Astra Microwave Products Ltd enters into memorandum of understanding to form 50:50 joint venture company
Friday, 27 Nov 2015 01:00am EST 

Astra Microwave Products Ltd:Says that it has entered into memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a 50:50 joint venture company with M/s. Unique Broadband Systems Ltd., Canada.Says joint venture company is formed to do business in the areas of UHF broadcasting, satellite up linking and medical imaging products for Indian and other regional markets specially South Asia and Russian Federation.  Full Article

