Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASURB.MX)

ASUR provides update on Colombian acquisition

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv :ASUR provides update on Colombian acquisition.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv - ‍ it has received regulatory approval to consummate its acquisition of Airplan, S.A​.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv - ‍consummation of Airplan acquisition is expected by end of october​.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv -ASUR has not yet received regulatory approval to consummate acquisition of aeropuertos de oriente s.a.s. ​.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv-Sellers, co agreed to "negotiate in good faith" an adjustment to purchase price of Aeropuertos De Oriente S.A.S.​.

ASUR announces the Impact of Hurricane Maria on Luis Muñoz Marín Airport

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De Cv :Asur announces impact of Hurricane Maria on Luis Muñoz Marín Airport.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV - Airport infrastructure is insured against these events, co does not expect significant economic impact.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv's total passenger traffic for August 2017 increased by 8.9% compared to August 2016​​

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv :Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv - ‍That total passenger traffic for August 2017 increased by 8.9% when compared to August 2016​.

ASUR, PSP Investments buy 50 pct stake in Aerostar

May 30 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV ::asur and PSP Investments acquire 50% stake in Aerostar, operator of San Juan airport.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV - co's interest in Aerostar is 60%, PSP Investments acquired 40% interest; combined investment of US$430 million.Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV - after finalizing acquisition, co expects to consolidate Aerostar's results into its financial statements.

ASUR acquires controlling interest in entities with concessions to operate Colombian airports

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv : ASUR acquires controlling interest in entities with concessions to operate Colombian airports .Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste -following consummation of deal, co will own about 92.42 pct capital stock of airplan, 97.26pct capital stock of Oriente.

ASUR Nov total passenger traffic up 10.1 pct y-o-y

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv :Total passenger traffic for november 2016 increased by 10.1% when compared to november 2015.