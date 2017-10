Assystem SA (ASY.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Assystem ‍announces terms of its proposed share buyback offer​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ASSYSTEM SA ::‍ANNOUNCES TERMS OF ITS PROPOSED SHARE BUYBACK OFFER​.WOULD PROPOSE A SHARE BUYBACK OFFER BASED ON A PURCHASE PRICE OF €37.50 PER SHARE‍​.‍OFFER TO INVOLVE A MAXIMUM OF 6 MILLION SHARES​.‍TO FILE PROPOSED OFFER WITH FRENCH SECURITIES REGULATOR ON 17 OCT 2017​.‍OFFER PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO RUN FROM 24 NOV 2017 TO 14 DEC 2017 SUBJECT TO CHANGE​.

Assystem H1 EBITA rises 36.4 pct to 12.0 million euros‍​

Sept 11 (Reuters) - ASSYSTEM SA ::FIRST-HALF 2017 RESULTS A SOLID PERFORMANCE, LED BY BUSINESS GROWTH‍​.H1 EBITA MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 130 BPS TO 5.9%‍​.H1 OPERATING PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS (EBITA) UP 36.4% TO €12.0 MILLION‍​.SEES FY 2017 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 10% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES FOR THE ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS.H1 EBITA EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 21.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.0 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​.SEES FY 2017 SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN EBITA MARGIN AND NET CASH OF AROUND €60 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017.SEES FY 2017 REVENUE OF C. €50 MILLION FOR THE STAFFING BUSINESS.

Assystem H1 revenue rises to 204.5 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - Assystem SA ::SEES FY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 10% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES FOR ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS.SEES FY 2017 REVENUE OF C. EUR 50 MILLION FOR STAFFING BUSINESS.TARGETS REVENUE OF C. EUR 50 MILLION FOR STAFFING BUSINESS.H1 REVENUE EUR 204.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 191.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Assystem and Group ASE sign memorandum of cooperation

June 23 (Reuters) - Assystem SA ::GROUP ASE AND ASSYSTEM SIGN MEMORANDUM OF COOPERATION FOR THE PROMOTION OF ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS BASED ON MULTI-D TECHNOLOGY.

Assystem Energy & Infrastructure and Axiscades Engineering Technologies to form joint venture company in India

June 1 (Reuters) - ASSYSTEM SA ::ASSYSTEM ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE AND AXISCADES ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO FORM JOINT VENTURE COMPANY IN INDIA.

Assystem announces Assystem Energy & Infrastructure and Axiscades Engineering Technologies Ltd. protocol of agreement to create joint company in India

June 1 (Reuters) - ASSYSTEM SA ::ASSYSTEM ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE AND AXISCADES ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES LTD. << >> SIGN A PROTOCOL OF AGREEMENT TO CREATE JOINT COMPANY IN INDIA.SAYS JOINT COMPANY COULD EXPAND IN OTHER SECTORS AND REGIONS.

Assystem makes offer for 5 pct in New Areva NP; sells its Global Product Solutions division to Ardian

May 11 (Reuters) - ASSYSTEM SA ::ASSYSTEM MAKES TWO STRATEGIC DECISIONS TO ALLOW ITS TWO MAJOR BUSINESS LINES TO ACCELERATE THEIR GROWTH.GLOBAL PRODUCT SOLUTIONS: ASSYSTEM JOINS FORCES WITH ARDIAN TO DEVELOP ITS ACTIVITY OF ENGINEERING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES POST-DEVELOPMENT.CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT WITH ARDIAN WITH A VIEW TO SELL TO ARDIAN 60 PCT OF ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OUTSOURCING DIVISION GLOBAL PRODUCT SOLUTIONS (GPS).THE VALUE DETERMINED FOR 100% OF GPS IS OF EUR 550 MILLION ($597.6 MILLION).TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE BANK FINANCING TO BE PUT IN PLACE BY ACQUISITION VEHICLE, ASSYSTEM WILL INVEST ITS OWN FUNDS IN GPS FOR APPROXIMATELY EUR 125 MILLION, REPRESENTING ITS 40 PCT STAKE.GPS: TAX AND OTHER COSTS INCURRED BY ASSYSTEM REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY EUR 25 MILLION, THEREFORE THE NET PROCEEDS TO IT WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 400 MILLION.PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF SALE OF 60 PCT OF GPS WILL BE USED BY ASSYSTEM TO FINANCE REPURCHASE OF PART OF ITS SHARES PURSUANT TO AN OFFER TO BE LAUNCHED WITHIN 3 MONTHS OF CLOSING.SUCH OFFER WILL BE MADE FOR AN AMOUNT OF AT LEAST EUR 200 MILLION AND ON A MINIMUM OF 25 PCT OF ASSYSTEM SHARES (NOT INCLUDING TREASURY SHARES).ASSYSTEM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AGREED TO THESE TERMS AND TO STRUCTURE SHARE REPURCHASE SO HDL DEVELOPMENT (60.7 PCT STAKE IN ASSYSTEM) MAINTAINS SUCH STAKE AFTER COMPLETION OF OFFER.

Assystem says makes offer for up to 5% in New Areva

May 11 (Reuters) - ASSYSTEM :ASSYSTEM SAYS MAKES OFFER FOR UP TO 5 PERCENT IN NEW AREVA NP.SAYS COULD INVEST AROUND 125 MILLION EUROS IN NEW AREVA NP.SAYS PLANNING TO SELL 60 PERCENT STAKE IN GPS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT DIVISION TO ARDIAN.

Assystem acquires Engineering Partner Automotive Nordic

May 3 (Reuters) - Assystem SA ::Acquires Engineering Partner Automotive Nordic AB.

Assystem wins equipment qualification contract as part of alliance

May 2 (Reuters) - Assystem SA ::Nuclear AMRC is working with new alliance of Rolls-Royce, Lloyd's Register (LR), co and Arexis to support UK's nuclear new build programme through equipment qualification.