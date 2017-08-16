ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ATS reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.12

Aug 16 (Reuters) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc :ATS reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.12.Q1 revenue C$264 million versus I/B/E/S view C$258 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc says Q1 fiscal 2018 order bookings were $266 million, an 11% increase from Q1 of fiscal 2017.ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc - Qtr-end order backlog was $683 million, 12% higher than Q1 of fiscal 2017​.ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $0.16.

ATS Automation appoints new chief executive officer

Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc : ATS automation appoints new chief executive officer . Says Andrew Hider appointed CEO . Says Andrew Hider has been appointed chief executive officer of ATS .Current CEO Anthony Caputo will be stepping down and resigning from board of directors as of February 15, 2017.

ATS reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.12

Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc : ATS reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results . Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.12 . Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenues were $237.4 million, 14% lower than a year ago . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view c$228.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly period end order backlog was $632 million, 16 percent higher than at December 27, 2015 . Says qtrly order bookings were $284 million, a 25 percent increase from Q3 of fiscal 2016 . ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- on February 8, 2017, company announced that Andrew Hider had been appointed chief executive officer of ATS . ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- Current CEO Anthony Caputo will be stepping down and resigning from board of directors on February 15th, 2017 .ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- Hider will assume leadership of ATS on March 6, 2017.

ATS Q1 earnings per share C$0.13

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc : Q1 revenue C$265.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$242.7 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.13 . ATS reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q1 fiscal 2017 order bookings were $239 million, an 8% increase from Q1 of fiscal 2016 . Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17 . Expects order backlog of $610 million at end of Q1 2017 to mitigate impact of volatile order on revenues in short term. .In Q2 of fiscal 2017, expects order backlog conversion to be in higher end of 35% to 40% range.

ATS posts Q4 earnings C$0.02/share from continuing operations

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc : ATS reports fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2016 results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.14 from continuing operations . Q4 earnings per share C$0.02 from continuing operations . Period end order backlog was $652 million , 3% higher than at March 31, 2015 . Q4 revenue C$246.8 million versus C$289.4 million . Q4 revenue C$246.8 million . Q4 fiscal 2016 order bookings were $390 million, a 23% increase from Q4 of fiscal 2015 . Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations were 2 cents basic .Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16, revenue view C$252.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc announce management change

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc:CEO to leave role next year.Says Anthony Caputo, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, will be leaving the company in February, 2017.Ats will initiate a thorough search and selection process for a successor.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc announces normal course issuer bid

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc:Announces normal course issuer bid.Under normal course issuer bid will buy for cancellation up to a maximum of 4.6 mln shares, representing about 5% of 92.5 mln shares.