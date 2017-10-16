Altice NV (ATCA.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altice re-starts 1 bln euros share buyback programme

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Altice Nv ::* Existing share repurchase programme announced on August 28, 2017 is suspended.* New programme to repurchase shares also in closed periods will commence today and will continue until November 2, 2017.* As part of its buyback programme, Altice intends to purchase Altice common shares A and Altice common shares B on Euronext Amsterdam for an aggregate market value equivalent to up to €1 billion (taking into account the shares already purchased under the existing share repurchase programme).* Altice will use the common shares A and common shares B repurchased in connection with this programme respectively to meet obligations arising from share option plans and to reduce its share capital..

Altice announces a squeeze-out of SFR group shares

Oct 10(Reuters) - ALTICE NV ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY SQUEEZE-OUT OF SFR GROUP SHARES NOT HELD BY ALTICE GROUP AT OUTCOME OF BUYOUT OFFER.SFR GROUP SHARES HAVE THEREFORE BEEN DELISTED FROM EURONEXT PARIS.SQUEEZE-OUT HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED AT PRICE OF THE BUYOUT OFFER, I.E. CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 34.50 PER SFR GROUP SHARE, NET OF ALL COSTS.

Altice's pursuit of Charter slows- CNBC

SFR to be delisted on Oct. 9 as part of Altice takeover -AMF

Altice says buyout offer for SFR Group cleared by French Financial Market Authority ‍​

Altice files buyout offer followed by a squeeze-out on SFR Group‍​

Tiger Global Management takes share stake Altice USA, ups share stake in Microsoft

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management LLC::Takes share stake of 1.15 million Class A shares in Altice USA - SEC filing.Ups share stake in Microsoft Corp to 10.5 million shares from 2.1 million shares - SEC filing.Cuts share stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 39.7 percent to 20.9 million - SEC filing.Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017.

Altice NV and Altice USA in early deliberations to bid for Charter - source

Altice weighing bid for Charter Communications- CNBC, citing sources

Netflix reports Q2 total earnings of $0.15 per share

July 17 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc ::Quarterly total earnings per share $0.15.Quarterly revenue $2,785 million versus $2,105 million.Sees Q3 total earnings per share $0.32.Sees Q3 revenue $2,969 million.1.07 million U.S. streaming net additions in Q2 versus co's forecast of 0.6 million.Sees 0.75 million U.S. streaming net additions in Q3.5.20 million total streaming net additions in Q2 versus co's forecast of 3.20 million.Sees Q3 total streaming net additions of 4.40 million.Sees Q3 total streaming revenue $2,859 million.4.14 million international streaming net additions in Q2.Sees Q3 international streaming net additions 3.65 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $2.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.In Q2, announced partnership with Altice/SFR france, whereby Netflix will be sold in a package with high speed internet and TV services.Says Q2'17 free cash amounted to negative $608 million versus negative $254 million in the year ago quarter.Says anticipate free cash flow of negative $2.0 billion to negative $2.5 billion for the full year 2017.Says "we expect to be FCF negative for many years"‍​.Says expect positive international contribution profit for the full year 2017​, at current f/x exchange rates‍​.Says streaming membership grew more than expected, from 99 million to 104 million in quarter.