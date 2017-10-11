Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alimentation Couche-Tard intends to repurchase 4.4 mln of shares held by Metro

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its intention to repurchase 4.4 million of its shares held by Metro.Says ‍value of transaction is estimated at C$250 million​.Says‍ repurchase to be paid using available cash,revolving credit facilities, proceeds from future sale of non-strategic assets​.Says‍ transaction was approved by members of Couche-Tard's board of directors​.

Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Metro Inc ::Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard.Says co's unit to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard for proceeds of about $650 million .Says Metro Holdings has agreed to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard at a price per share of $57.17​.Says ‍after tax net proceeds will be used to finance previously announced business combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu (PJC) Inc (Jean Coutu).Says Metro Holdings entered deal with Couche-Tard for repurchase for cancellation 4.4 million class B multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17per share​.Says ‍co's unit to sell to Caisse De Dépôt Et Placements Du Québec 11.4 million class A multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17​/share.Says following sales, repurchase, Metro Holdings to have about 3.9% of issued, outstanding class A multiple voting shares in capital of Couche-Tard​.Says ‍after tax net proceeds to be used to finance combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu, reduce Metro's committed bank facilities​.

Alimentation Couche Tard says ‍Richard Fortin to sell 500,000 class B subordinated voting shares

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc :Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - ‍Richard Fortin informed his intention to sell 500,000 class B subordinated voting shares held for financial planning purposes​.Alimentation Couche Tard Inc- ‍Richard Fortin also sold 20,000 class B subordinated voting shares held by Fondation Lise et Richard Fortin​.

Alimentation Couche Tard reports Q1 EPS $0.64

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.67 excluding items.Q1 earnings per share $0.64.Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Subsequent to end of quarter, co's store network was impacted by hurricane harvey in texas​.‍123 of co's stores were affected at various levels and had to close for a certain period of time​ due to hurricane harvey.qtrly ‍same‑store merchandise revenues increased by 1.4% in U.S. and in Europe and decreased by 0.2% in Canada​.Revenues were $9.8 billion for Q1 fiscal 2018, up by $1.4 billion, an increase of 16.9% compared with corresponding quarter fiscal 2017​.As of September 5, 2017, 24 stores were still closed​ due to hurricane harvey.Q1 revenue view $10.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly‍ same‑store road transportation fuel volumes grew by 0.4% in U.S., decreased by 0.3% in Europe and by 0.2% in Canada​.Working on divestment plan for non-core, surplus assets, including more than 200 stores that do not meet profitability standards.

Alimentation Couche Tard reports Q4 earnings per share $0.49

July 12 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc :Q4 earnings per share $0.49.Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 excluding items.Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - qtrly same‑store merchandise revenues increased by 1.6% in u.s., by 2.7% in europe and decreased by 0.9% in canada..Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - ‍our revenues were $9.6 billion for q4 of fiscal 2017, up by $2.2 billion, an increase of 30.1%​.Alimentation Couche-Tard - qtrly same‑store road transportation fuel volumes growth of 1.7 percent in u.s., 0.7 percent in europe.Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $9.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Couche-Tard announces having signed agreement for acquisition of Holiday in the upper Midwest U.S. Region

July 10 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Couche-Tard announces having signed an agreement for the acquisition of holiday an important convenience store player in the upper midwest U.S. Region.Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - COUCHE-TARD intends to continue holiday's operational base at holiday corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota..Alimentation Couche Tard Inc says corporation expects to finance transaction by using its available cash and existing credit facilities.Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - ‍acquired business is expected to generate ebitda ranging between $180 million and $190 million on annual basis, before synergies​.Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - intends to continue holiday's operational base at holiday corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota.Alimentation Couche Tard - co, holiday cos signed confidentiality agreement precluding them from disclosing purchase price at this time for the acquisition.

Alimentation Couche-Tard announces competition clearance in Canada

June 27 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland.Closing of both CST Brands & Parkland Fuel Corp transactions are expected to occur on June 28, 2017.

Alimentation Couche Tard says obtained clearance from FTC for acquisition of CST Brands

June 26 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc : :Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announces competition clearance in the United States and closing date of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc..Alimentation Couche Tard Inc- Obtained clearance from Federal Trade Commission for acquisition of CST Brands, Inc.Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - Closing is expected to occur on June 28, 2017 for deal.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc : Alimentation Couche Tard announces its results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2017 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.50 . Alimentation Couche Tard Inc- revenues were $11.4 billion for Q3 of fiscal 2017, up by $2.1 billion or 22.3%, compared with corresponding quarter of fiscal 2016 . Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - closing of CST acquisition deal is now anticipated to be in early fiscal year 2018 . Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items . Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $11.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - same-store merchandise revenues increased by 1.9 percent in U.S. and by 2.5pct in Europe and decreased by 0.9 percent in Canada.

Shell reaches agreement with Couche-Tard for sale of Denmark marketing ops

Royal Dutch Shell Plc : Reached agreement with Couche-Tard for sale of marketing operations in Denmark .Businesses will be managed by Statoil Fuel And Retail A/S, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Couche-Tard.