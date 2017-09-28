Ateme SA (ATEME.PA)

Edition:
Ateme H1 net result turns to profit of ‍0.3​ million euros
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 12:01pm EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ateme SA ::H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍0.3​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 1,1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 20.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.‍IN H2 2017 ATEME SHOULD BENEFIT FROM A RESEARCH TAX CREDIT OF EUR1.2 MILLION IN RESPECT OF 2016​.‍IN H2 2017 ATEME SHOULD BENEFIT FROM OTHER SUBSIDIES OF UP TO EUR0.7 MILLION​.‍TARGETS FOR 2017 AND 2018 ARE CONFIRMED AT 30% AVERAGE ANNUAL REVENUES GROWTH AND DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING PROFIT IN % FROM 2018​.  Full Article

Ateme H1 revenue up at 20.5 million euros
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 12:47pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - ATEME SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.SAYS CONFIDENT IN CAPACITY TO ACCELERARTE GROWTH WITH MAINTAINING OPERATING PROFITABILITY.EXPECTS FY 2017 REVENUE GROWTH OF 30 PERCENT.  Full Article

Ateme says chosen by TOT to deliver 4k-UHD contribution channels over IP
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 05:12am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - ATEME SA ::TOT (TELEPHONE ORGANIZATION OF THAILAND) CHOOSES ATEME TO DELIVER 4K-UHD CONTRIBUTION CHANNELS OVER IP.  Full Article

Ateme selected by Russian sports broadcaster TV Start
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 08:01am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - ATEME SA ::ANNOUNCES RUSSIAN SPORTS BROADCASTER TV START SELECTS ATEME KYRION SOLUTION FOR ITS MOBILE TELEVISION FLEET.  Full Article

Ateme Q1 revenue up at EUR 10.6 mln
Thursday, 4 May 2017 12:00pm EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Ateme SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 10.6 million ($11.6 million) versus EUR 7.4 million year ago.Positive outlook: rationalized competitive landscape.Well positioned to increase its market share with current and new service providers and broadcasters.  Full Article

Ateme FY operating profit up at 2.2 million euros
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 11:45am EDT 

Ateme SA : Fy operating profit 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago . Fy net profit group share 2.2 million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago . Hopes to have a 30 percent annual growth in the next two years . Expects market expansion and a significant growth as of 2018 .Targets double-digit level of operational profitability from 2018.  Full Article

Ateme Q4 revenue up 38.9 pct at 11.8 million euros
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 12:00pm EST 

Ateme SA : Q4 revenue 11.8 million euros ($12.74 million) versus 8.5 million euros year ago . Positive outlook . 2017 is set to be another year of growth in all of the regions .Performance will be stronger in the second half of 2016 than in the first, where the group recorded a net loss of 1.6 million euros.  Full Article

First Russian channel picks Ateme contribution technology
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 07:56am EST 

Ateme SA :First Russian channel picks Ateme contribution technology to support its international content exchange.  Full Article

Ateme H1 operating loss narrows to 1.6 million euros
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 12:00pm EDT 

Ateme SA : H1 net loss group share 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago .H1 operating loss 1.6 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Novelsat and Ateme join forces
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 07:52am EDT 

Ateme SA :On September 6, Novelsat and Ateme joined forces to offer top quality video solutions for satellite broadcasters.  Full Article

