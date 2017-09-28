Ateme SA (ATEME.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ateme SA ::H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍0.3​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 1,1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 20.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.‍IN H2 2017 ATEME SHOULD BENEFIT FROM A RESEARCH TAX CREDIT OF EUR1.2 MILLION IN RESPECT OF 2016​.‍IN H2 2017 ATEME SHOULD BENEFIT FROM OTHER SUBSIDIES OF UP TO EUR0.7 MILLION​.‍TARGETS FOR 2017 AND 2018 ARE CONFIRMED AT 30% AVERAGE ANNUAL REVENUES GROWTH AND DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING PROFIT IN % FROM 2018​.

July 26 (Reuters) - ATEME SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.SAYS CONFIDENT IN CAPACITY TO ACCELERARTE GROWTH WITH MAINTAINING OPERATING PROFITABILITY.EXPECTS FY 2017 REVENUE GROWTH OF 30 PERCENT.

July 4 (Reuters) - ATEME SA ::TOT (TELEPHONE ORGANIZATION OF THAILAND) CHOOSES ATEME TO DELIVER 4K-UHD CONTRIBUTION CHANNELS OVER IP.

June 27 (Reuters) - ATEME SA ::ANNOUNCES RUSSIAN SPORTS BROADCASTER TV START SELECTS ATEME KYRION SOLUTION FOR ITS MOBILE TELEVISION FLEET.

May 4 (Reuters) - Ateme SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 10.6 million ($11.6 million) versus EUR 7.4 million year ago.Positive outlook: rationalized competitive landscape.Well positioned to increase its market share with current and new service providers and broadcasters.

Ateme SA : Fy operating profit 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago . Fy net profit group share 2.2 million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago . Hopes to have a 30 percent annual growth in the next two years . Expects market expansion and a significant growth as of 2018 .Targets double-digit level of operational profitability from 2018.

Ateme SA : Q4 revenue 11.8 million euros ($12.74 million) versus 8.5 million euros year ago . Positive outlook . 2017 is set to be another year of growth in all of the regions .Performance will be stronger in the second half of 2016 than in the first, where the group recorded a net loss of 1.6 million euros.

Ateme SA :First Russian channel picks Ateme contribution technology to support its international content exchange.

Ateme SA : H1 net loss group share 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago .H1 operating loss 1.6 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago.

Ateme SA :On September 6, Novelsat and Ateme joined forces to offer top quality video solutions for satellite broadcasters.