Atul Ltd (ATLP.NS)

ATLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,412.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-41.30 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs2,454.20
Open
Rs2,474.65
Day's High
Rs2,500.00
Day's Low
Rs2,401.00
Volume
5,140
Avg. Vol
21,186
52-wk High
Rs2,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,880.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Atul Ltd June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 03:39am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Atul Ltd :June quarter net profit 344.3 million rupees versus 805.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 6.95 billion rupees versus 6.80 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Atul Ltd March qtr profit falls
Friday, 5 May 2017 05:29am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - India's Atul Ltd :March quarter net profit 638.6 million rupees versus profit 657.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 7.82 billion rupees versus 6.71 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Atul proposes dividend of 10 rupees per share
Friday, 5 May 2017 04:41am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Atul Ltd :Proposed dividend of 10 rupees per share for year ended March 2017.  Full Article

Atul Ltd Dec qtr profit falls
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 04:28am EST 

Atul Ltd : Atul Ltd - dec quarter net profit 585.8 million rupees versus profit 617.6 million rupees year ago .Atul Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 6.76 billion rupees versus 6.40 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Akzo nobel and Atul to jointly invest in new MCA factory
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 06:52am EST 

Akzo Nobel NV : And Atul to jointly invest in India in production of MCA in a new factory on Atul's Gujarat site .And Atul will both take 50 percent stake in to be built factory.  Full Article

