Atos SE (ATOS.PA)
130.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.65 (-0.49%)
€131.55
€132.35
€133.00
€130.10
329,657
235,282
€135.40
€90.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Atos signs contract with seven hospitals in Netherlands
Oct 16 (Reuters) - ATOS SE
Atos acquires 3 healthcare consulting companies in the US
Oct 4 (Reuters) - ATOS SE
Atos to acquire Siemens Convergence Creators
Oct 2 (Reuters) - ATOS
Atos announces new contract with Brazilian football club Sao Paulo
Oct 2 (Reuters) - ATOS
Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV
Sept 27 (Reuters) - ATOS
Worldline partners with Pathe and Hiventy to set up a digital platform for film conservation
Sept 13 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA
Atos H1 revenue up 2.2 pct at constant scope and forex
July 26 (Reuters) - ATOS
Atos signs IT infrastructure contract with National-Bank in Germany
July 24 (Reuters) - ATOS
Atos announces it has been awarded contract by the AWE to install new Bull Sequana supercomputer
July 3 (Reuters) - ATOS SE
Atos wins contract to provide Genci with supercomputers
June 15 (Reuters) - ATOS
BRIEF-Atos signs contract with seven hospitals in Netherlands
* ATOS SIGNS MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SEVEN HOSPITALS IN NETHERLANDS FOR PROVISION OF SERVER AND STORAGE SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)