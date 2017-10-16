Edition:
Atos SE (ATOS.PA)

ATOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

130.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.65 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
€131.55
Open
€132.35
Day's High
€133.00
Day's Low
€130.10
Volume
329,657
Avg. Vol
235,282
52-wk High
€135.40
52-wk Low
€90.75

Latest Key Developments

Atos signs contract with seven hospitals in Netherlands
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 05:03am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - ATOS SE ::‍ATOS SIGNS MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SEVEN HOSPITALS IN NETHERLANDS FOR PROVISION OF SERVER AND STORAGE SERVICES​.

Atos acquires 3 healthcare consulting companies in the US
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 12:02pm EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ATOS SE ::ACQUIRES 3 KEY HEALTHCARE CONSULTING COMPANIES IN THE US.

Atos to acquire Siemens Convergence Creators
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 12:06pm EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - ATOS : :TO ACQUIRE SIEMENS CONVERGENCE CREATORS.TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE END OF DECEMBER 2017.

Atos announces new contract with Brazilian football club Sao Paulo
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 10:01am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - ATOS :ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CLUB SAO PAULO FOOTBALL CLUB.

Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV‍​
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 03:01am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ANNOUNCES A MULTI-VENDOR ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE THE DELIVERY OF VALUE FROM NETWORK FUNCTIONS VIRTUALISATION (NFV).CREATES THE ALLIANCE TO MIGRATE THE TELECOMS NETWORKS FROM A TRADITIONAL PHYSICAL MODEL TO A MODERN VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT.‍​.

Worldline partners with Pathe and Hiventy to set up a digital platform for film conservation‍​
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 11:49am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA : :PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN PATHÉ, ATOS (WORLDLINE) AND HIVENTY TO SET UP A DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR FILM CONSERVATION‍​.

Atos H1 revenue up 2.2 pct at constant scope and forex
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 01:00am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - ATOS :H1 REVENUE EUR 6.31 BILLION, UP 2.2 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES.CONFIRMS ALL 2017 OBJECTIVES.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 327 MILLION, UP 1.1 PERCENT.ORDER BOOK AT END OF JUNE WAS EUR 22.2 BILLION.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 211 MILLION, UP 25 PERCENT.

Atos signs IT infrastructure contract with National-Bank in Germany
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 04:00am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ATOS SIGNS CONTRACT TO TRANSFORM IT INFRASTRUCTURE AT NATIONAL-BANK IN GERMANY.TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE AND DATA CENTER SERVICES TO NATIONAL-BANK AG.

Atos announces it has been awarded contract by the AWE to install new Bull Sequana supercomputer
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 09:16am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - ATOS SE ::ANNOUNCES IT HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY THE AWE TO INSTALL A NEW BULL SEQUANA SUPERCOMPUTER.

Atos wins contract to provide Genci with supercomputers
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 05:35am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ATOS WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GENCI WITH ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN THE WORLD.DELIVERY PLANNED FOR END OF 2017.

Atos SE News

