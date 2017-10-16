Atos SE (ATOS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atos signs contract with seven hospitals in Netherlands

Oct 16 (Reuters) - ATOS SE ::‍ATOS SIGNS MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SEVEN HOSPITALS IN NETHERLANDS FOR PROVISION OF SERVER AND STORAGE SERVICES​.

Atos acquires 3 healthcare consulting companies in the US

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ATOS SE ::ACQUIRES 3 KEY HEALTHCARE CONSULTING COMPANIES IN THE US.

Atos to acquire Siemens Convergence Creators

Oct 2 (Reuters) - ATOS : :TO ACQUIRE SIEMENS CONVERGENCE CREATORS.TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE END OF DECEMBER 2017.

Atos announces new contract with Brazilian football club Sao Paulo

Oct 2 (Reuters) - ATOS :ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CLUB SAO PAULO FOOTBALL CLUB.

Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV‍​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ANNOUNCES A MULTI-VENDOR ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE THE DELIVERY OF VALUE FROM NETWORK FUNCTIONS VIRTUALISATION (NFV).CREATES THE ALLIANCE TO MIGRATE THE TELECOMS NETWORKS FROM A TRADITIONAL PHYSICAL MODEL TO A MODERN VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT.‍​.

Worldline partners with Pathe and Hiventy to set up a digital platform for film conservation‍​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA : :PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN PATHÉ, ATOS (WORLDLINE) AND HIVENTY TO SET UP A DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR FILM CONSERVATION‍​.

Atos H1 revenue up 2.2 pct at constant scope and forex

July 26 (Reuters) - ATOS :H1 REVENUE EUR 6.31 BILLION, UP 2.2 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES.CONFIRMS ALL 2017 OBJECTIVES.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 327 MILLION, UP 1.1 PERCENT.ORDER BOOK AT END OF JUNE WAS EUR 22.2 BILLION.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 211 MILLION, UP 25 PERCENT.

Atos signs IT infrastructure contract with National-Bank in Germany

July 24 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ATOS SIGNS CONTRACT TO TRANSFORM IT INFRASTRUCTURE AT NATIONAL-BANK IN GERMANY.TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE AND DATA CENTER SERVICES TO NATIONAL-BANK AG.

Atos announces it has been awarded contract by the AWE to install new Bull Sequana supercomputer

July 3 (Reuters) - ATOS SE ::ANNOUNCES IT HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY THE AWE TO INSTALL A NEW BULL SEQUANA SUPERCOMPUTER.

Atos wins contract to provide Genci with supercomputers

June 15 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ATOS WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GENCI WITH ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN THE WORLD.DELIVERY PLANNED FOR END OF 2017.