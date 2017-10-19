Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atlantic Power Corp announces repricing of APLP Holdings term loan

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp :Atlantic Power Corporation announces repricing of APLP holdings term loan and revolver and repayment of Piedmont project debt.Atlantic Power Corp - repricing of $563 million senior secured term loan and $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility at its unit.Atlantic Power Corp - ‍as a result of the repricing, company expects to realize interest cost savings in 2018 of approximately $4 million​.Atlantic Power Corp -‍ combined savings of both repricing transactions is expected to be approximately $33 million over terms of facilities​.Atlantic Power - ‍cumulative savings through maturity dates of term loan and revolver are estimated to be approximately $15 million​.Atlantic Power Corp - on October 12​, co ‍repaid $54.6 million non-recourse project debt outstanding at its piedmont plant.Atlantic Power - ‍decision to repay Piedmont maturity from discretionary cash brings total debt repayment expected in 2017 to approximately $166 million​.

Atlantic Power Corporation provides update on contractual arrangements for Naval Station and North Island projects

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp :Atlantic Power Corporation provides update on contractual arrangements for Naval Station and North Island projects.Atlantic Power Corp - ‍NTC sell power to San diego gas & electric under power purchase agreements that are scheduled to expire in December 2019​.Atlantic Power Corp - ‍following notification of outcome of navy solicitation, company undertook an evaluation of carrying values of long-lived assets​.Atlantic Power Corp - determined that it is likely that PPAs for all three projects will terminate ahead of their scheduled Dec 2019 expiration dates​.Atlantic Power - projects will terminate ahead of their scheduled dates, potentially as early as Feb 2018, coincident with expiration of navy agreements​.Atlantic Power Corp - ‍company expects to record a long-lived asset impairment of approximately $50 million in Q3 of 2017​.Atlantic Power Corp - ‍company will continue to amortize approximate remaining $16 million of carrying value of three projects through February 2018​.Atlantic Power - ‍recently received notification from U.S. Navy regarding proposals involving company's Naval Station and North Island projects​.Atlantic Power - ‍co's projects were not selected in final round of navy's solicitation for energy security and resiliency at the 2 naval bases in San Diego​.

Atlantic Power reports net loss per share attributable to shareholders $0.19

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp -:Atlantic Power Corporation releases second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly project revenue $124.0 million versus $98.2 ‍​million.Qtrly net loss per share attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation shareholders $0.19.

Atlantic Power Corp announces new contractual arrangements

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp :Atlantic power corporation announces new contractual arrangements for naval station and north island projects.Atlantic power corp - ‍company expects approximately $16 million of project adjusted ebitda from naval station and north island on a combined basis in 2017​.Atlantic power corp - announced new seven-year power purchase tolling agreements for two of its power projects in san diego.Atlantic power corp - delivery obligations under pptas would commence as early as february 2018.Atlantic power corp - ‍company expects to make investments in both projects in form of major maintenance and upgrades, primarily in 2018​.Atlantic power corp - ‍ntc project, which has a capacity of 25 mw, is expected to generate approximately $4 million of project adjusted ebitda in 2017​.Atlantic power corp - ‍company is continuing to pursue contractual arrangements for project for 2019 and beyond​.Atlantic power - co, sdg&e executed amendments to existing ppas for 3 projects, which provide for termination of existing ppas as early as feb 2018.Atlantic power-project adjusted ebitda of two projects under pptas is expected to be about $6 million annually on a combined basis, beginning in feb 2018.

Atlantic Power Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 4 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp ::Atlantic Power Corporation releases first quarter 2017 results.Atlantic Power Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.02.Atlantic Power Corp - qtrly total revenue $98.4 million versus. $106.4 million last year.Atlantic Power Corp says increased its guidance for 2017 project adjusted EBITDA to a range of $250 to $265 million.

Atlantic Power reports repricing of APLP Holdings term loan and revolver

April 17 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp ::Atlantic Power announces repricing of aplp holdings term loan and revolver.Atlantic Power -repricing of $615 million senior secured term loan,$200 million senior secured revolving credit facility at aplp holdings ltd partnership unit.Atlantic Power -as a result of repricing, co expects to realize interest cost savings for remainder of 2017 of $2.4 million - sec filing.Atlantic Power Corp - interest rate margin on term loan and revolver has been reduced by 75 basis points to libor plus 425 basis points.Atlantic Power Corp - cumulative savings through maturity dates of term loan and revolver estimated to be about $17 million, net of transaction fees.

Atlantic Power qtrly loss per share $0.15

Atlantic Power Corp : Atlantic power corporation releases second quarter 2016 results . Have approximately $40 million of cash available for further debt and equity repurchases and internal or external growth investments . Expect to repay another $42 million debt in second half of year . Expects to incur maintenance expense in 2016 of approximately $45 million. . In late july morris project began a six-week maintenance outage that coincides with a scheduled turnaround at customer's facility . Impact of higher maintenance expense, lost margin during extended outage expected to be about $9 million on project adjusted ebitda in q3 . Says guidance for 2016 project adjusted ebitda is $200 to $220 million, which is unchanged . Says not provided guidance for project income or net income because of difficulty of making accurate forecasts . Says expects to have capital expenditures of approximately $8 million in 2016 . Qtrly loss per share $0.15 .Morris project outage is expected to be completed by end of august.

Atlantic Power Corp announces quarterly December 2015 common share dividend

Atlantic Power Corp:Says dividend of C$0.03 per common share will be payable on December 31 to holders of record date at the close of business on November 30.