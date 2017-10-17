Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)
1,899.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
8.00 (+0.42%)
1,891.00
1,925.00
1,925.00
1,870.00
1,337,252
932,542
1,960.00
1,575.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Attacq announces resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31
Oct 17 (Reuters) - ATTACQ LTD
Attacq says confident of meeting adjusted NAVPS target
Attacq Ltd
BRIEF-Attacq announces resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31
* RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED