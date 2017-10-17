Edition:
Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)

ATTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,899.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

8.00 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
1,891.00
Open
1,925.00
Day's High
1,925.00
Day's Low
1,870.00
Volume
1,337,252
Avg. Vol
932,542
52-wk High
1,960.00
52-wk Low
1,575.00

Attacq announces ‍resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31 ​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 11:30am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ATTACQ LTD ::‍RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED​.‍BOARD HAS COMMENCED PROCESS OF IDENTIFYING AND APPOINTING A SUCCESSOR TO MORNE AND WILL KEEP SHAREHOLDERS INFORMED​.  Full Article

Attacq says confident of meeting adjusted NAVPS target
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 01:38am EST 

Attacq Ltd : Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 . HY gross revenue 1.037 billion rand versus 769.4 million rand year ago . HY net rental income 668.548 million rand versus 531.0 million rand . HY diluted HEPS at 5.57 cents versus 53.8 cents year ago . HY adjusted NAVPS decreased by 1.7 pct year-on-year from R21.72 to R21.35 .Confident in meeting its rolling three-year adjusted NAVPS CAGR target of at least 15.0 pct.  Full Article

BRIEF-Attacq announces ‍resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31 ​

* ‍RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED​

