Grupa Azoty Plans To Buy Compo Expert

Feb 19 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THE COMPANY HAS SUBMITTED A NON-BINDING PRELIMINARY OFFER TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES IN COMPO EXPERT GROUP.COMPO EXPERT GROUP, HEADQUARTERED IN GERMANY, IS A PRODUCER OF SPECIALIZED FERTILIZERS.

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police To Deliver Liquid Ammonia To Grupa Azoty

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police SA ::SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO DELIVER LIQUID AMMONIA TO GRUPA AZOTY << >>.SAYS ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE DEAL WITH GRUPA AZOTY IS ABOUT 113 MILLION ZLOTYS NET PER YEAR.

Grupa Azoty Appoints Tomasz Karusewicz As Chairman

Dec 8 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS APPOINTED TOMASZ KARUSEWICZ AS THE CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD.UNTIL NOW, KARUSEWICZ HELD A POST OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD.

Grupa Azoty Q3 net profit rises to 67 mln zlotys

Nov 9 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::Q3 REVENUE 2.20 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.00 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 67.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 100.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 EBITDA 255.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Grupa Azoty drops process of buying stake in Croatian Petrokemija

Oct 31 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::AFTER DUE DILLIGENCE DROPS PROCESS OF ACQUIRING SHARES IN CROATIAN COMPANY PETROKEMIJA.

Grupa Azoty to buy 9.4 mln series D shares of PHD Polska for 94 mln zlotys‍​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::RESOLVES TO BUY 9.4 MILLION SERIES D SHARES OF PHD POLSKA SA FOR 94 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.

Grupa Azoty says chairman dismissed

Oct 10 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM ITS SHAREHOLDER, THE STATE TREASURY, ON DISMISSING CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD MAREK GRZELACZYK.

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police: changing scope of PDH project

Oct 6 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ZAKLADY CHEMICZNE POLICE SA ::ITS UNIT, PDH POLSKA SA, RESOLVED ON THURSDAY TO EXPAND THE RANGE AND CHANGE NAME OF ITS INVESTMENT PROJECT FROM 'PROPYLENE PRODUCTION PLANT USING PDH METHOD WITH INFRASTRUCTURE' TO 'POLIMERY POLICE'.EXPANDS PROJECT THROUGH ADDITION OF POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION PLANT.WITHIN NEW RANGE OF INVESTMENT PDH POLSKA PLANS TO BUY ASSETS AND SETS INVESTMENT BUDGET AT EUR 1.27 BILLION NET.WITHIN THE BUDGET CAPEX TO AMOUNT EUR 983.8 MILLION.PDH POLSKA PLANS TO START CONSTRUCTION AT THE END OF 2019 AND SEES FINISH OF WORKS AT THE END OF YEAR 2022.UNIT'S MANAGEMENT PLANS TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL BY 124.0 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 12.4 MILLION NEW SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 10 ZLOTYS EACH IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION.PDH POLSKA TO OFFER NEW SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 30 MILLION ZLOTYS TO THE COMPANY AND TO OFFER SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 94 MILLION ZLOTYS TO GRUPA AZOTY SA << >>.

Grupa Azoty Q2 net profit rises to 104.6 mln zlotys

Aug 24 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::Q2 NET PROFIT 104.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 43.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE 2.18 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.16 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 123.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 48.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Grupa Azoty approves dividend at 0.79 zloty per share

June 30 (Reuters) - Grupa Azoty SA :Shareholders in Polish state-run fertiliser maker Grupa Azoty approve dividend payout at 0.79 zloty per share from the 2016 net profit, voting record have shown on Friday.Grupa Azoty's dividend from the 2015 profit reached 0.84 zlotys per share.