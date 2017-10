Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Atul Auto says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Atul Auto Ltd :Says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co by 3.670 percent to 1.471 percent on Oct 4.

Greaves Cotton signs agreement with Atul Auto

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton :Co signs agreement with Atul Auto to develop new generation of fuel agnostic range of power train solutions.

Atul Auto August total sales up 2.76 pct y-o-y

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Atul Auto Ltd :August total sales of 4,023 vehicles, up 2.76 percent.

India's Atul Auto July total sales up 6.98 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Atul Auto Ltd ::July total sales of 3402 vehicles, up 6.98 percent.

Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - Atul Auto Ltd ::May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent.

Atul Auto March total sales falls 3.91 pct

Atul Auto Ltd :March total sales of 3,174 vehicles, down 3.91 percent.

Atul Auto Feb total sales down 18.46 pct

Atul Auto Ltd :February total sales of 2862 vehicles, down 18.46 percent.

Atul Auto total sales down 13.9 pct in Nov

Atul Auto Ltd : November total sales of 3450 vehicles, down 13.9 percent Further company coverage: [ATUL.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Atul Auto August total sales up 0.23 pct

Atul Auto Ltd : August total sales of 3915 vehicles, up 0.23 percent .

Atul Auto March-qtr profit rises

Atul Auto Ltd : March-quarter net profit 108.5 million rupees versus 86.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 2.5 rupees per share .