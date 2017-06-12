Edition:
Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)

ATW.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

473.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.15 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
null474.15
Open
null474.15
Day's High
null475.00
Day's Low
null473.00
Volume
59,033
Avg. Vol
47,928
52-wk High
null485.00
52-wk Low
null376.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Attijariwafa Bank announces bond issue for 1.5 billion dirhams
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 07:34am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA ::TO ISSUE 15,000 BONDS FOR A TOTAL OF MAD 1.5 BILLION.SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM 19 TO 21 JUNE INCLUSIVE.  Full Article

Attijariwafa Bank Q1 net profit group share up 6.7 percent ‍​
Friday, 26 May 2017 06:07am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA ::Q1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE MAD 1.2 BILLION, UP 6.7 PERCENT ‍​.Q1 NET BANKING INCOME MAD 5.0 BILLION, UP 4.6 PERCENT ‍​.Q1 OPERATING RESULT MAD 2.2 BILLION, UP BY 11.5 PERCENT.CONSOLIDATION OF ATTIJARIWAFA BANK EGYPT IS SEE FOR JUNE 2017.  Full Article

Barclays completes sale of Egypt unit to Attijariwafa Bank
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 11:14am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :Barclays bank plc completes sale of its retail and corporate banking business in egypt to attijariwafa bank s.a..Sale of attijariwafa bank increases barclays common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio by around 10 basis points.  Full Article

Attijariwafa Bank SA News

Fitch: Weak Capital Makes Moroccan Banks Vulnerable to Shocks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Major Moroccan Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900855 LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) Low capital buffers mean many Moroccan banks are susceptible to economic volatility, particularly in light of their weak asset quality and above-average risk appetite, Fitch Ratings says. Tangible common equity averages about 10% of tangible assets for the major Moroccan banks - a limited buffer given the

