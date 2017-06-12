Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Major Moroccan Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900855 LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) Low capital buffers mean many Moroccan banks are susceptible to economic volatility, particularly in light of their weak asset quality and above-average risk appetite, Fitch Ratings says. Tangible common equity averages about 10% of tangible assets for the major Moroccan banks - a limited buffer given the