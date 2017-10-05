Edition:
Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO)

ATZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.23 (+2.02%)
Prev Close
$11.37
Open
$11.44
Day's High
$11.67
Day's Low
$11.31
Volume
205,280
Avg. Vol
178,162
52-wk High
$19.19
52-wk Low
$11.29

Latest Key Developments

Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 04:01pm EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc :Aritzia reports second quarter 2018 financial results.Aritzia Inc qtrly net revenue increased by 10.2% to $174.0 million from $157.9 million in Q2 last year.Aritzia Inc - qtrly ‍comparable sales growth was 5.4%​.Aritzia Inc - ‍on track to achieve stated 2021 performance targets​.Aritzia Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​.Aritzia Inc - qtrly net income increased to $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of $67.3 million in Q2 last year‍​.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$184.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Aritzia Inc - Q3 ‍comparable sales are trending slightly below that of Q2 ​.  Full Article

Aritzia reports Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.11/shr
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 04:01pm EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc :Aritzia reports strong first quarter 2018 financial results.Qtrly net revenue increased by 14.7% to $145.0 million from $126.4 million in Q1 last year.Q1 same store sales rose 9.3 percent.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.11.Aritzia Inc - Q2 of fiscal 2018 "is off to a strong start, with positive comparable sales results".Aritzia Inc says during Q2, Aritzia plans to open two new stores.Aritzia Inc - continues to see strong momentum online and is expecting substantial growth in its ecommerce business in fiscal 2018.  Full Article

Aritzia qtrly adjusted shr $0.16
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 04:39pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc ::Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results.Says comparable sales increased by 11.5% for Q4.Qtrly net revenue increased by 17.4% to $196.4 million from $167.4 million in Q4 last year.Qtrly adjusted net income increased by 55.5% to $18.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.Q4 earnings per share view c$0.15, revenue view c$198.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 04:29pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc :Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results.Aritzia Inc - comparable sales increased by 11.5% for Q4.Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16 excluding items.Qtrly net revenue increased by 17.4% to $196.4 million from $167.4 million in Q4 last year.Aritzia Inc - on track for 11th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth.Q4 earnings per share view c$0.15, revenue view c$198.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Aritzia says $382 mln secondary offering of subordinate voting shares
Tuesday, 10 Jan 2017 03:46pm EST 

Aritzia Inc : Aritzia announces $382 million secondary offering of subordinate voting shares and concurrent block trade . Aritzia inc -underwriters have agreed to purchase aggregate of 20.1 million subordinate voting shares held by selling shareholders at $17.45 per share .Aritzia -investment vehicle managed by berkshire partners, sweet park holdings entered agreement with syndicate of underwriters for offering.  Full Article

Aritzia reports q2 fiscal 2017 financial results
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 06:19pm EDT 

Aritzia Inc : Aritzia reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results . Aritzia inc qtrly comparable sales growth was 16.9%, on top of a 20.8% comparable sales growth in q2 last year . Qtrly net revenue increased by 30.1% to $157.9 million .Qtrly net loss of $67.3 million, as compared to net income of $4.7 million in q2 last year.  Full Article

Aritzia Inc News

Earnings vs. Estimates

