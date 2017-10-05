Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc :Aritzia reports second quarter 2018 financial results.Aritzia Inc qtrly net revenue increased by 10.2% to $174.0 million from $157.9 million in Q2 last year.Aritzia Inc - qtrly ‍comparable sales growth was 5.4%​.Aritzia Inc - ‍on track to achieve stated 2021 performance targets​.Aritzia Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​.Aritzia Inc - qtrly net income increased to $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of $67.3 million in Q2 last year‍​.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$184.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Aritzia Inc - Q3 ‍comparable sales are trending slightly below that of Q2 ​.

July 12 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc :Aritzia reports strong first quarter 2018 financial results.Qtrly net revenue increased by 14.7% to $145.0 million from $126.4 million in Q1 last year.Q1 same store sales rose 9.3 percent.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.11.Aritzia Inc - Q2 of fiscal 2018 "is off to a strong start, with positive comparable sales results".Aritzia Inc says during Q2, Aritzia plans to open two new stores.Aritzia Inc - continues to see strong momentum online and is expecting substantial growth in its ecommerce business in fiscal 2018.

May 10 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc ::Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results.Says comparable sales increased by 11.5% for Q4.Qtrly net revenue increased by 17.4% to $196.4 million from $167.4 million in Q4 last year.Qtrly adjusted net income increased by 55.5% to $18.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.Q4 earnings per share view c$0.15, revenue view c$198.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 10 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc :Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results.Aritzia Inc - comparable sales increased by 11.5% for Q4.Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16 excluding items.Qtrly net revenue increased by 17.4% to $196.4 million from $167.4 million in Q4 last year.Aritzia Inc - on track for 11th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth.Q4 earnings per share view c$0.15, revenue view c$198.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aritzia Inc : Aritzia announces $382 million secondary offering of subordinate voting shares and concurrent block trade . Aritzia inc -underwriters have agreed to purchase aggregate of 20.1 million subordinate voting shares held by selling shareholders at $17.45 per share .Aritzia -investment vehicle managed by berkshire partners, sweet park holdings entered agreement with syndicate of underwriters for offering.

Aritzia Inc : Aritzia reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results . Aritzia inc qtrly comparable sales growth was 16.9%, on top of a 20.8% comparable sales growth in q2 last year . Qtrly net revenue increased by 30.1% to $157.9 million .Qtrly net loss of $67.3 million, as compared to net income of $4.7 million in q2 last year.