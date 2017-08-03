Edition:
Auryn Resources Inc (AUG.TO)

AUG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-3.90%)
Prev Close
$2.31
Open
$2.29
Day's High
$2.37
Day's Low
$2.19
Volume
397,943
Avg. Vol
104,360
52-wk High
$3.85
52-wk Low
$2.14

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Auryn Resources acquires strategic land position in southern Peru
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Auryn Resources Inc ::Auryn acquires strategic land position in southern Peru and provides drilling update.Auryn Resources Inc - ‍acquired rights, through two separate transactions, to Tacora and Andamarca properties​.Auryn resources inc - ‍Tacora and Andamarca concessions were acquired in two separate transactions with private Peruvian owners​.  Full Article

Auryn Resources to commence trading on the NYSE MKT stock exchange
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 01:31pm EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - Auryn Resources Inc ::Expects its common shares will begin trading on NYSE Market on July 17, 2017 under trading ticker symbol "AUG"; to remain listed on TSX.  Full Article

Auryn announces strategic investment by Goldcorp
Monday, 9 Jan 2017 09:03am EST 

Auryn Resources Inc : Auryn announces strategic investment by Goldcorp Inc . Goldcorp will purchase directly and indirectly in two tranches 9.5 million common shares of Auryn for C$3.67 per share .after giving effect to placement, Goldcorp will own 12.5% of Auryn's outstanding common shares..  Full Article

Homestake shareholders approve acquisition by Auryn
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 07:00am EDT 

Auryn Resources Inc : Homestake shareholders approve acquisition by Auryn .Says approximately 98.2 pct of votes cast by Homestake shareholders were voted in favour of arrangement.  Full Article

Auryn Resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 06:56pm EDT 

Alturas Minerals : Auryn resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas . Under terms of agreement Auryn has exclusive assignable right and conditional option to acquire 80% or 100% of Sombrero concessions .Auryn has entered into an option agreement on Alturas', copper-gold Sombrero property mining concessions in Southern Peru.  Full Article

Auryn, Homestake sign definitive agreement for previously announced deal
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 08:00am EDT 

Auryn Resources Inc : Auryn and Homestake sign definitive agreement for the previously announced acquisition . Debt conversion agreements with certain creditors of homestake .Debt conversion agreements where co will issue to creditors common shares of auryn at an issue price of $2.30 per auryn common share.  Full Article

Auryn Resources Inc News

BRIEF-Auryn acquires strategic land position in Southern Peru and provides drilling update

* Auryn acquires strategic land position in Southern Peru and provides drilling update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

