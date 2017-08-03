Auryn Resources Inc (AUG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Auryn Resources acquires strategic land position in southern Peru

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Auryn Resources Inc ::Auryn acquires strategic land position in southern Peru and provides drilling update.Auryn Resources Inc - ‍acquired rights, through two separate transactions, to Tacora and Andamarca properties​.Auryn resources inc - ‍Tacora and Andamarca concessions were acquired in two separate transactions with private Peruvian owners​.

Auryn Resources to commence trading on the NYSE MKT stock exchange

July 12 (Reuters) - Auryn Resources Inc ::Expects its common shares will begin trading on NYSE Market on July 17, 2017 under trading ticker symbol "AUG"; to remain listed on TSX.

Auryn announces strategic investment by Goldcorp

Auryn Resources Inc : Auryn announces strategic investment by Goldcorp Inc . Goldcorp will purchase directly and indirectly in two tranches 9.5 million common shares of Auryn for C$3.67 per share .after giving effect to placement, Goldcorp will own 12.5% of Auryn's outstanding common shares..

Homestake shareholders approve acquisition by Auryn

Auryn Resources Inc : Homestake shareholders approve acquisition by Auryn .Says approximately 98.2 pct of votes cast by Homestake shareholders were voted in favour of arrangement.

Auryn Resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas

Alturas Minerals : Auryn resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas . Under terms of agreement Auryn has exclusive assignable right and conditional option to acquire 80% or 100% of Sombrero concessions .Auryn has entered into an option agreement on Alturas', copper-gold Sombrero property mining concessions in Southern Peru.

Auryn, Homestake sign definitive agreement for previously announced deal

Auryn Resources Inc : Auryn and Homestake sign definitive agreement for the previously announced acquisition . Debt conversion agreements with certain creditors of homestake .Debt conversion agreements where co will issue to creditors common shares of auryn at an issue price of $2.30 per auryn common share.