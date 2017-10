Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise to include focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and minimal change disease​.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - ‍ plans to evaluate proprietary nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution for treatment of keratoconjunctivitis sicca/ DES.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - ‍a phase II proof of concept clinical trial for voclosporin in FSGS and MCD patients will be initiated in first half of 2018​.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $‍0.03​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc -:Aurinia reports second quarter 2017 financial results, and provides operational highlights.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.03​.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - ‍believe, based on current plans, co has financial resources to complete aurora trial and regulatory submission process​.

Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis

May 17 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - Trial to recruit 320 patients, intended to support full marketing approval of voclosporin for patients with LN.

Aurinia announces development plans for Voclosporin in Europe and Japan

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aurinia announces development plans for Voclosporin in Europe and Japan . Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - on track to initiating global Aurora study this quarter .Aurinia-Confirmatory data that can be generated from aurora trial, aura-lv phase iib study should support regulatory submissions in US, Europe, Japan.

Aurinia says public offering of 22.3 mln shares priced at $6.75 per share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aurinia prices us$150.5 million public offering of common shares . Aurinia pharmaceuticals inc says pricing of its underwritten public offering of 22.3 million common shares .Aurinia pharmaceuticals inc says shares are being sold at a public offering price of us$6.75 per share.

Aurinia announces public offering of common shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aurinia announces public offering of common shares .Aurinia Pharmaceuticals-to use net proceeds of offering for research, development activities, phase 3 clinical trial activities for lupus nephritis.

Aurinia Q4 loss per share $0.21

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aurinia reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and recent operational highlights .Q4 loss per share $0.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announces Voclosporin results from Japanese Phase I study

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc announces results from Japanese Phase I ethnic bridging study for Voclosporin . Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - data support continued development of Voclosporin in Japanese patient population . Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - there were no unusual or unexpected safety signals in study. . Aurinia - PK parameters in Japanese patients were generally consistent with previously evaluated PK parameters in non-Japanese volunteers .Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc says to share findings of study with Japanese pharmaceuticals, medical devices agency in Q2,.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announces appoints Richard Glickman as new CEO

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : AURINIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY FOUNDER, DR. RICHARD M. GLICKMAN, AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER .BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF CHARLES ROWLAND AS CEO AND AN EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial .Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - single Phase 3 trial on track to commence in Q2 2017.