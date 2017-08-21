Autopistas del Sol SA (AUS.BA)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM THAT FORMALLY INITIATES PROCESS TO EXTEND ITS CONCESSION CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL ROAD AGENCY.EXTENSION INVOLVES ADDITIONAL $430 MILLION INVESTMENT PLAN TO IMPROVE CURRENT ROAD NETWORK UNTIL THE END OF 2030.CLOSING OF RENEGOTIATION WILL SETTLE COMPENSATION CLAIMS BETWEEN THE CONCESSIONAIRE, ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND GRANTING AUTHORITY.