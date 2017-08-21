Edition:
Autopistas del Sol SA (AUS.BA)

AUS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

112.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.35 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$111.65
Open
$114.00
Day's High
$115.00
Day's Low
$111.65
Volume
29,492
Avg. Vol
46,350
52-wk High
$118.45
52-wk Low
$40.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Abertis to extend contract with National Road Agency in Argentina
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 02:33am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM THAT FORMALLY INITIATES PROCESS TO EXTEND ITS CONCESSION CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL ROAD AGENCY.EXTENSION INVOLVES ADDITIONAL $430 MILLION INVESTMENT PLAN TO IMPROVE CURRENT ROAD NETWORK UNTIL THE END OF 2030.CLOSING OF RENEGOTIATION WILL SETTLE COMPENSATION CLAIMS BETWEEN THE CONCESSIONAIRE, ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND GRANTING AUTHORITY.  Full Article

Autopistas del Sol SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

