Autopistas del Sol SA (AUS.BA)
AUS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
112.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
112.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.35 (+0.31%)
$0.35 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$111.65
$111.65
Open
$114.00
$114.00
Day's High
$115.00
$115.00
Day's Low
$111.65
$111.65
Volume
29,492
29,492
Avg. Vol
46,350
46,350
52-wk High
$118.45
$118.45
52-wk Low
$40.05
$40.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Abertis to extend contract with National Road Agency in Argentina
Aug 21 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA