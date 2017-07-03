Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTOA.L)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Auto Trader says CFO Sean Glithero to step down
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 02:30am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group Plc ::Sean Glithero, CFO, has informed board of his intention to step down from his position as CFO and as a director.Glithero intents to take a new role at Funding Circle.Board has appointed Nathan Coe as Sean's successor.  Full Article

Auto Trader FY revenue rises
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group Plc ::FY revenue up 9% to £311.4 million (2016: £281.6 million).FY underlying operating profit up 19% to £207.2 million (2016: £171.3 million).FY operating profit up 18% to £203.1 million (2016: £169.6 million).FY profit before tax up 23% to £193.4 million (2016: £155.0 million).FY net external debt down £37.6 million to £355.0 million (2016: £392.6 million), representing a reduction in leverage 5 to 1.6x (2016: 2.2x).Proposed final dividend of 3.5p per share, totalling 5.2p per share for year (2016: 1.5p per share)."New financial year has started well, despite wider political and economic uncertainty"."Board is confident of delivering its growth expectations for coming year".  Full Article

Auto Trader says to buy Motor Trade Delivery Ltd for undisclosed sum
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 10:15am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group Plc :Acquisition of Motor Trade Delivery Limited.Acquisition of macclesfield-based Motor Trade Delivery Limited ("mtd") for an undisclosed sum..  Full Article

Auto Trader appoints Nathan Coe as COO
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 02:00am EDT 

Auto Trader Group Plc : Nathan Coe has been appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company .COE will join Board from april 1 2017.  Full Article

Auto Trader ABB priced at 415p per share - bookrunner
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 05:13pm EDT 

: Auto Trader ABB priced at 415p per share - bookrunner Further company coverage: [AUTOA.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

Orders below 415p risk missing books for Auto Trader stake sale - bookrunner
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 12:15pm EDT 

Bookrunner : Orders below 415p risk missing books for sale of Auto Trader shares by Apax Entities; will close at 5.45pm UKT - bookrunner (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

Books covered for Apax entities stake sale in auto trader - bookrunner
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 11:53am EDT 

Bookrunner : Books covered for Apax entities stake sale in Auto Trader. Price guidance to follow shortly. Books expected to close at very short notice - bookrunner (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

Apax entities to sell 18.4 mln shares in Auto Trader - bookrunner
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 11:36am EDT 

BofA Merrill Lynch : Crystal A Holdco and Crystal B Holdco to sell an aggregate of up to 18.4 mln ordinary shares in capital of Auto Trader Group Plc - bookrunner . Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint bookrunners on transaction - bookrunner .Placing shares represent about 1.8 per cent. of Auto Trader's share capital and constitute 100 per cent. Of sellers' combined holdings - bookrunner.  Full Article

BRIEF-Auto Trader FY revenue rises

* FY underlying operating profit up 19% to £207.2 million (2016: £171.3 million)

