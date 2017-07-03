Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTOA.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Auto Trader says CFO Sean Glithero to step down
July 3 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group Plc
Auto Trader FY revenue rises
June 8 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group Plc
Auto Trader says to buy Motor Trade Delivery Ltd for undisclosed sum
April 25 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group Plc
Auto Trader appoints Nathan Coe as COO
Auto Trader Group Plc
Auto Trader ABB priced at 415p per share - bookrunner
Orders below 415p risk missing books for Auto Trader stake sale - bookrunner
Books covered for Apax entities stake sale in auto trader - bookrunner
Apax entities to sell 18.4 mln shares in Auto Trader - bookrunner
BofA Merrill Lynch : Crystal A Holdco and Crystal B Holdco to sell an aggregate of up to 18.4 mln ordinary shares in capital of Auto Trader Group Plc - bookrunner . Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint bookrunners on transaction - bookrunner .Placing shares represent about 1.8 per cent. of Auto Trader's share capital and constitute 100 per cent. Of sellers' combined holdings - bookrunner. Full Article
BRIEF-Auto Trader FY revenue rises
* FY underlying operating profit up 19% to £207.2 million (2016: £171.3 million)