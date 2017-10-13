Aviva PLC (AV.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aviva agrees to sell 49 percent stake in Taiwan jv

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :Has agreed to sell its entire 49 percent shareholding in its joint venture in Taiwan, First Aviva Life to joint venture partner First Financial Holding co. Ltd​.Says ‍transaction has a negligible impact on Aviva's IFRS net assets, solvency II capital position and IFRS operating profit.Aviva said the business is not central to the group's strategy to focus on markets where it can achieve scale and profitability or have a distinct competitive advantage ​.

Aviva to redeem $650m 8.25 pct fixed rate tier 1 notes

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :AVIVA TO REDEEM $650M 8.25% FXD RATE TIER 1 NOTES.AVIVA - ‍NOTIFICATION HAS BEEN GIVEN TO HOLDERS OF USD 650,000,000 8.25 PER CENT FIXED RATE TIER 1 NOTES THAT CO SHALL REDEEM NOTES IN FULL ON 3 NOVEMBER 2017​.‍REDEMPTION AT THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED INTEREST TO (BUT EXCLUDING) 3 NOVEMBER 2017​.

Aviva says Aviva Italia to sell Italian joint venture to Banco BPM

Aug 25 (Reuters) - AVIVA PLC ::AVIVA TO SELL ITALIAN JOINT VENTURE TO BANCO BPM.AVIVA ITALIA HOLDING SPA EXERCISED AN OPTION TO SELL ITS ENTIRE 50% SHAREHOLDING IN ITS JOINT VENTURE IN ITALY, AVIPOP ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. AND SUBSIDIARY AVIPOP VITA S.P.A. TO BANCO BPM S.P.A.PROCEEDS WILL BE RECEIVED IN CASH ON COMPLETION.JOINT VENTURES IN ITALY WITH UBI, UNICREDIT, AS WELL AS BUSINESS UNITS AVIVA LIFE S.P.A. AND AVIVA ITALIA S.P.A. ARE UNAFFECTED.

Aviva ‍announce ten-year general insurance agreement with HSBC​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - AVIVA PLC ::‍AVIVA ANNOUNCE TEN-YEAR GENERAL INSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH HSBC​.‍TEN-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE AVIVA PROVIDE A RANGE OF GENERAL INSURANCE PRODUCTS FOR HSBC IN UK​.‍MULTI-PRODUCT BANCASSURANCE DEAL WILL DELIVER SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR AVIVA'S GENERAL INSURANCE BUSINESS OVER NEXT DECADE​.‍NEW DEAL BUILDS ON A FORMER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH HSBC TO PROVIDE HOME AND TRAVEL INSURANCE​.

Aviva H1 operating profit rises 11 percent

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :Interim dividend 8.4 penceper share.H1 operating profit rose 11 percent to 1.465 billion stg.Half-Year report part 1 of 4.Operating profit, up 11%.Increasing interim dividend per share by 13% to 8.4p.Operating profit up 11% to £1,465 million (hy16: £1,325 million).Operating eps up 15% to 25.8p (hy16: 22.4p).Ifrs profit after tax £716 million (hy16: £201 million).Solvency ii coverage ratio of 193% 1 (fy16: 189%).Operating capital generation £1.1 billion (hy16: £1.2 billion).General insurance net written premiums up 11% 3 to £4,688 million (hy16: £3,991 million).Value of new business up 27% 3 to £596 million (hy16: £448 million).Aviva investors fund management operating profit up 45% to £71 million (hy16: £49 million).Total group assets under management £475 billion (fy16: £450 billion).General insurance combined operating ratio 94.5% 4 (hy16: 95.7%).

Aviva to sell Friends Provident International to RL360 for 340 mln pounds

July 19 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :Aviva plc announces sale of Friends Provident International Limited to RL360 Holding Company Limited, a subsidiary of International Financial Group Limited, for a total consideration of 340 mln pounds.Aviva has concluded that business is not central to group's strategy to focus on a small number of markets.Transaction will result in an increase of approximately 100 mln pounds in Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus.Transaction will also create an IFRS loss on disposal of approximately 130 mln pounds.Total consideration comprises 310 mln pounds in cash receivable on completion and 30 mln pounds in deferred consideration.

Aviva names Maurice Tulloch as an executive director

June 21 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc ::Appointed maurice tulloch as an executive director of company with effect from 20 june 2017.

Aviva CEO says firm plans small deals in insurtech, AI

May 24 (Reuters) - Aviva :CEO Mark Wilson says firm plans small acquisitions in 'insurtech', artificial intelligence, but nothing imminent..

Aviva says regulatory Solvency II capital positon 172 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Aviva :Says regulatory Solvency II capital position is 172 percent, within working range..Says Solvency II coverage ratio gets 33 percent points benefit from transitional provisions; excluding relief, coverage ratio 139 percent..

Aviva sells stakes in some Spanish JVs for 475 mln euros

May 10 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :Aviva announces sale of its 50 pct shareholdings in life insurance and pension joint ventures Unicorp Vida 1 and Caja Espana Vida 2, as well as its retail life insurance business Aviva Vida y Pensiones 3 , to Santalucía 4.Total consideration of transaction is 475 million euros ($517.37 million).In Spain, Aviva will continue to hold shareholdings in life insurance joint ventures with Caja Granada and Cajamurcia, both part of Banco Mare Nostrum, and Pelayo Group 5.