Avi Ltd (AVIJ.J)

AVIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,580.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-138.00 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
9,718.00
Open
9,718.00
Day's High
9,757.00
Day's Low
9,577.00
Volume
2,066,912
Avg. Vol
727,305
52-wk High
10,481.00
52-wk Low
8,400.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

South Africa's AVI drops KPMG as external auditors
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 04:31am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - AVI Limited- :TERMINATION OF EXTERNAL AUDITORS .‍CONCLUDED THAT IT IS APPROPRIATE TO GIVE NOTICE TO KPMG​.‍TERMINATION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON CLOSE-OUT OF ALL MATTERS PERTAINING TO 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR-END AUDIT, BUT NO LATER THAN END OF NOVEMBER 2017​.‍KPMG HAS BEEN AVI'S AUDITOR SINCE 2000​.‍BOARD OF AVI HAS CONSIDERED INFORMATION RELATING TO KPMG AND CERTAIN OF ITS PAST ACTIVITIES THAT IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO IT​.  Full Article

Avi sees FY consolidated HEPS up 8-10 pct
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 09:00am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd :Voluntary trading update and statement for year ended 30 june 2017.Group revenue for year rose by 8,2 pct.Consolidated headline earnings per share for year ended 30 june 2017 are expected to increase by between 8 pct and 10 pct.Consolidated earnings per share for year ended 30 june 2017, including capital gains and losses, are expected to increase by between 3 pct and 5 pct.  Full Article

Avi Ltd posts HY headline earnings per share of 302.9 cents
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 12:06am EST 

Avi Ltd : HY revenue up 11.6 PCT to R7.13 billion . HY headline earnings per share up 7.6% to 302.9 cents . Says interim dividend up 8.0 PCT to 162 cents per share .Says trading environment is likely to remain difficult in second half, with increasing competition for consumers' discretionary income.  Full Article

AVI sees FY HEPS up 10-11 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 11:05am EDT 

AVI Ltd : Group revenue for the year ended June 30 rose by 8 pct and both gross profit and operating profit margins were higher than in prior year .Consolidated headline earnings per share for year ended June 30 2016 are expected to increase by between 10 pct and 11 pct over prior year.  Full Article

Avi Ltd News

BRIEF-South Africa's AVI drops KPMG as external auditors

* ‍TERMINATION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON CLOSE-OUT OF ALL MATTERS PERTAINING TO 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR-END AUDIT, BUT NO LATER THAN END OF NOVEMBER 2017​

Earnings vs. Estimates

