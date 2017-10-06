Avi Ltd (AVIJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

South Africa's AVI drops KPMG as external auditors

Oct 6 (Reuters) - AVI Limited- :TERMINATION OF EXTERNAL AUDITORS .‍CONCLUDED THAT IT IS APPROPRIATE TO GIVE NOTICE TO KPMG​.‍TERMINATION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON CLOSE-OUT OF ALL MATTERS PERTAINING TO 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR-END AUDIT, BUT NO LATER THAN END OF NOVEMBER 2017​.‍KPMG HAS BEEN AVI'S AUDITOR SINCE 2000​.‍BOARD OF AVI HAS CONSIDERED INFORMATION RELATING TO KPMG AND CERTAIN OF ITS PAST ACTIVITIES THAT IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO IT​.

Avi sees FY consolidated HEPS up 8-10 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd :Voluntary trading update and statement for year ended 30 june 2017.Group revenue for year rose by 8,2 pct.Consolidated headline earnings per share for year ended 30 june 2017 are expected to increase by between 8 pct and 10 pct.Consolidated earnings per share for year ended 30 june 2017, including capital gains and losses, are expected to increase by between 3 pct and 5 pct.

Avi Ltd posts HY headline earnings per share of 302.9 cents

Avi Ltd : HY revenue up 11.6 PCT to R7.13 billion . HY headline earnings per share up 7.6% to 302.9 cents . Says interim dividend up 8.0 PCT to 162 cents per share .Says trading environment is likely to remain difficult in second half, with increasing competition for consumers' discretionary income.

AVI sees FY HEPS up 10-11 pct

AVI Ltd : Group revenue for the year ended June 30 rose by 8 pct and both gross profit and operating profit margins were higher than in prior year .Consolidated headline earnings per share for year ended June 30 2016 are expected to increase by between 10 pct and 11 pct over prior year.