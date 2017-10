Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dassault Aviation says H1 order intake amount to 1.381 billion euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation :Dassault Aviation says H1 order intake amount to 1.381 billion euros.Dassault Aviation says H1 sales stood at 2.050 billion euros, adjusted operating margins at 6.0 percent.Dassault Aviation confirms target of 45 Falcon deliveries and 9 Rafale deliveries in 2017, sees sales up this year.

Dassault Aviation selects Sopra Steria to implement its Rafale Maintenance Management System

June 27 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION << >> HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM.

Altran and Luciad selected by Dassault Aviation for its RAFALE and Mirage 2000 combat aircrafts

June 22 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ::ALTRAN AND LUCIAD HAS BEEN CHOSEN FOR THE REALIZATION OF THE OPERA MISSION PREPARATION SYSTEM BY DASSAULT AVIATION << >> FOR ITS RAFALE AND MIRAGE 2000 COMBAT AIRCRAFT.

Reliance Infra says Reliance Defence to partner with Daher for aerospace components

June 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ::Says Reliance Defence to partner with Daher for aerospace components.To jointly explore design, manufacture of composite parts; design, build welded ducts, metal conduits, swaged pipes and cable harness supports.To jointly explore design, build aerostructure components, integrated logistics, airframes/ assemblies and related industrial activities.

Canada's Trudeau: will always defend Bombardier, aerospace industry

May 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we will always defend Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry.

Dassault Aviation 2016 annual sales fall 14 pct from last year

Dassault Aviation : Company says 2016 consolidated adjusted net sales fell to 3.586 billion euros ($3.79 billion) vs 4.176 bln in 2015 . Shares in Dassault Aviation had slipped in January after the company reported a weaker-than-expected order intake for 2016 [nL5N1GB0NS] . Company reports annual results on March 8 Further company coverage: [AVMD.PA] ($1 = 0.9463 euros) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Dassault Aviation says 110 Rafales on order at end 2016

Dassault Aviation SA : Dassault aviation: order intake, deliveries and backlog in units as of December 31st, 2016 . As of December 31, 2016, consolidated backlog includes 110 Rafale and 63 Falcon, compared to 83 Rafale and 91 Falcon as of December 31, 2015 . 36 Rafale Export were ordered in 2016 versus 48 ordered in 2015 .33 Falcon were ordered in 2016 and 12 Falcon 5X were cancelled versus 45 Falcon ordered and 20 Falcon Netjets cancelled in 2015.

Dassault Aviation reduces its share capital by 9.6 percent

Dassault Aviation SA : Reduces its share capital by 9.6 percent Further company coverage: [AVMD.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Dassault Aviation wins contract from the French Air Force

Dassault Aviation SA :Dassault Aviation will renovate the mirage 2000D aircraft of the French Air Force.

Dassault Aviation acquired 5.5 pct of its share capital for 477 mln euros

Dassault Aviation : Airbus sales 0.83 million shares of Dassault( 9.0% of co's share capital) at a price of 950 euros per share, issuance of bonds exchangeable into Dassault shares .Acquired 502,282 of its own shares (5.5% of its share capital) at a price of 950 euros per share, i.e. for a total amount of 477 million euros.