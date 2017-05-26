Edition:
Avanti Feeds Ltd (AVNT.NS)

AVNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,672.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs70.30 (+2.70%)
Prev Close
Rs2,601.95
Open
Rs2,612.00
Day's High
Rs2,690.00
Day's Low
Rs2,610.00
Volume
60,332
Avg. Vol
120,815
52-wk High
Rs2,690.00
52-wk Low
Rs415.00

India's Avanti Feeds March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 May 2017 05:06am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Avanti Feeds Ltd :March quarter net profit 838.8 million rupees versus 312.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 7.12 billion rupees versus 4.73 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Avanti Feeds Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 07:05am EST 

Avanti Feeds Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 411.1 million rupees versus profit 365.4 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total income from operations 5.59 billion rupees versus 4.13 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

