Avigilon Corp (AVO.TO)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp :Avigilon Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly revenue of $99.4 million, compared with $85.7 million in q2 2016..Qtrly diluted adjusted EPS* of $0.21.Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $97.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 15 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp :Avigilon Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results.Avigilon Corp qtrly revenue of $80.3 million, compared with $69.9 million in Q1 2016.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07.Q1 loss per share $0.02.Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $82.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Avigilon Corp - expects company's total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to continue to decrease year over year.Avigilon Corp - expects company's total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to continue to decrease year over year.

May 8 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp ::Avigilon enters into agreement to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln ($78.5 mln).Avigilon Corp - renovations on building are nearing completion, and Avigilon expects to move in Q2 2017.Avigilon Corp - transaction provides over $100 million in cash, will substantially reduce co's debt.

Avigilon Corp : Avigilon Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 . Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $85.7 million .Q2 loss per share $0.05.

Avigilon Corp : Qtrly revenue was $69.9 million , an increase of 15% over Q1 2015 revenue of $60.6 million . Says earnings per share in Q1 2016 were $0.03 . Says reiterates its guidance for fiscal year 2016 .Avigilon Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results.

Avigilon Corp:Sees FY 2016 Revenue between USD$335 million and USD$365 million.Sees FY 2016 Adjusted EBITDA margin between 15% and 20%.Sees FY 2016 Adjusted Earnings Per Share between USD$0.66 and USD$0.88.

Avigilon Corp :Upsizes syndicated credit facility to US$240 million.Says increased its existing multi-tranche senior secured syndicated credit facility from US$200 million to US$240 million.

Avigilon Corp:Sees FY 2015 revenue between $358 million and $368 million.Sees FY 2015 Non-IFRS Adjusted Earnings Per Share between $0.76 and $0.82.FY 2015 revenue of $364 million and EPS of $0.74 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.