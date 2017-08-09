Edition:
United States

Avigilon Corp (AVO.TO)

AVO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

19.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.16 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
$19.08
Open
$19.00
Day's High
$19.30
Day's Low
$18.93
Volume
88,773
Avg. Vol
118,934
52-wk High
$19.36
52-wk Low
$7.76

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Avigilon Corporation Q2 adjusted EPS $0.21
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 04:08pm EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp :Avigilon Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly revenue of $99.4 million, compared with $85.7 million in q2 2016..Qtrly diluted adjusted EPS* of $0.21.Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $97.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Avigilon Corporation Q1 loss per share $0.02
Monday, 15 May 2017 04:12pm EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp :Avigilon Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results.Avigilon Corp qtrly revenue of $80.3 million, compared with $69.9 million in Q1 2016.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07.Q1 loss per share $0.02.Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $82.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Avigilon Corp - expects company's total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to continue to decrease year over year.Avigilon Corp - expects company's total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to continue to decrease year over year.  Full Article

Avigilon agrees to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln
Monday, 8 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp ::Avigilon enters into agreement to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln ($78.5 mln).Avigilon Corp - renovations on building are nearing completion, and Avigilon expects to move in Q2 2017.Avigilon Corp - transaction provides over $100 million in cash, will substantially reduce co's debt.  Full Article

Avigilon Q2 loss per share $0.05
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 04:15pm EDT 

Avigilon Corp : Avigilon Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 . Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $85.7 million .Q2 loss per share $0.05.  Full Article

Avigilon reiterates 2016 forecast
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 04:10pm EDT 

Avigilon Corp : Qtrly revenue was $69.9 million , an increase of 15% over Q1 2015 revenue of $60.6 million . Says earnings per share in Q1 2016 were $0.03 . Says reiterates its guidance for fiscal year 2016 .Avigilon Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results.  Full Article

Avigilon Corp gives FY 2016 guidance
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 04:05pm EST 

Avigilon Corp:Sees FY 2016 Revenue between USD$335 million and USD$365 million.Sees FY 2016 Adjusted EBITDA margin between 15% and 20%.Sees FY 2016 Adjusted Earnings Per Share between USD$0.66 and USD$0.88.  Full Article

Avigilon Upsizes Syndicated Credit Facility to US$240 million
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 08:00am EST 

Avigilon Corp :Upsizes syndicated credit facility to US$240 million.Says increased its existing multi-tranche senior secured syndicated credit facility from US$200 million to US$240 million.  Full Article

Avigilon Corp gives FY 2015 guidance; EPS guidance above analysts' estimates
Tuesday, 3 Nov 2015 04:05pm EST 

Avigilon Corp:Sees FY 2015 revenue between $358 million and $368 million.Sees FY 2015 Non-IFRS Adjusted Earnings Per Share between $0.76 and $0.82.FY 2015 revenue of $364 million and EPS of $0.74 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Avigilon Corp News

BRIEF-Avigilon Corporation Q2 adjusted EPS $0.21

* Qtrly revenue of $99.4 million, compared with $85.7 million in q2 2016.

» More AVO.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials