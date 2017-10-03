Claranova SA (AVQ.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Claranova FY adjusted EBITDA loss narrows to 5.0 million euros

Oct 3 (Reuters) - CLARANOVA SA :FY RESTATED REVENUE EUR 130.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 99.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY RESTATED RECURRING OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 4.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 13.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 14.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY RESTATED NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Claranova says Chinese group enters capital of its myDevices unit

Aug 16 (Reuters) - CLARANOVA ::CHINESE TELECOM & MEDIA GROUP ENTERS CAPITAL OF MYDEVICES UNIT WITH $3.5 MILLION STAKE‍​.AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR THE DISTRIBUTION AND LICENSING OF THE CAYENNE PLATFORM IN CHINA.

Claranova FY revenue up at 130.2 million euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - CLARANOVA ::FY REVENUE (PUBLISHED) EUR 130.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 117.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Avanquest 9-month cons. revenue up at 100.8 million euros

May 15 (Reuters) - AVANQUEST SA ::SOON TO BE RENAMED CLARANOVA; NEW NAME WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS AT EGM OF JUNE 7, 2017.9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 100.8 MILLION, UP BY 31.5 PERCENT.Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE (PUBLISHED) EUR 28.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Avanquest Q3 cons. revenue (at constant scope and at constant exchange rates) up at 29.3 million euros

May 15 (Reuters) - AVANQUEST SA ::Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE (AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES) EUR 29.3 MILLION, UP BY 39 PERCENT.

Management Board of Avanquest will propose to shareholders that its software activity be made into subsidiary called Avanquest Software

April 24 (Reuters) - Avanquest SA ::The Management Board will propose to the shareholders on June 7 that its software activity be made into a subsidiary called Avanquest Software.Avanquest Software to be wholly owned by co.

Avanquest H1 net loss group share narrows at 1.9 million euros

Avanquest SA : H1 net loss group share 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million)versus loss of 10.8 million euros year ago .H1 current operating loss of 2.0 million euros versus loss of 10.0 million euros year ago.

Avanquest H1 consolidated revenue stable at 71.9 mln euros

Avanquest SA :H1 consolidated revenue is 71.9 million euros ($76.7 million) versus 71.6 million euros year ago.

Avanquest issues convertible bonds

Avanquest SA : Issuance of bonds convertible into existing shares (non-dilutive) fully reserved for certain investors to accelerate the development of growth activities . The issuance of 1,249 bonds convertible into 12,490,000 existing ordinary shares (OCAE) of the company, representing a total amount of 1,811,050 euros ($1.95 million) . Holders of bonds will, at any time from date of issuance on Dec. 7, 2016, option to obtain allotment of existing shares of Avanquest by early conversion on basis of 10,000 shares with nominal value of 0.10 euro for 1 bond .Bonds bear interest at the rate of 6 pct per annum, bonds will be reimbursed, in fine, at par plus accrued interest (excluding those already paid in respect of annual installments) on December 31, 2022.

Avanquest FY current operating loss widens to 16.1 mln euros

Avanquest SA : FY current operating loss (published) 16.1 million euros ($18.0 million) versus loss of 11.4 million euros year ago . FY net loss (published) 28.6 million euros versus profit of 1.5 million euros year ago .Sets target of profitability growth with positive adjusted EBITDA in 2017.